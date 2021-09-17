Western University orientation leader divides personal account between online reports of student attacks

After numerous online posts about sexual assault and possible drugs during her first week of school at Western University, an orientation leader is sharing her first-hand account of what happened.

Over the weekend, there were a number of reports on social media that 30 or more students may have been drugged and / or assaulted at Medway-Sydenham Hall.

Following the reports, Katrina Desjardins, a fourth-year student at the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, who identified herself as an orientation volunteer and was a senior year in charge of assisting and mentoring new students, issued a number of tweets and also an official statement about what she experienced over the weekend and the week ahead.

It was before midnight Friday when we saw people start falling like flies, Desjardins wrote.

Before midnight when we saw ambulances rushing towards the three girls separated in a radius of less than 100 meters.

I am a 4th year western student and 3 time orientation leaders. All this O-Week was awful. I helped run a mostly female team. There were numerous instances when I or other sofas were shouted at, pushed, and inappropriately touched by men. 1/10 – kati (@katrinaxdj) September 15, 2021

Desjardins wrote that rumors that people had been drugged started circulating immediately and fellow sophists reported this early on.

In the past, sofas lived with students in the dormitory, along with floor supervisors or donors, but because of the pandemic and the university trying to provide places for all freshmen, sofas were unable to live in the residence of students this year.

We were not allowed in apartment buildings because of the covid protocol – I understand that – but even though we ask top administrators to check on people and help make sure everyone is safe, we have been denied introduction, wrote Desjardins.

Between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday night, Desjardins said she helped in six situations when freshmen were disabled and that she heard of “countless other horrific stories across campus.”

In a statement sent to Global News, Desjardins is calling on the university for failing to create a safe campus that prevents sexual and gender-based violence, demonstrates zero tolerance for any perpetrator of violence, and provides adequate resources for their students.

A survey by the Ontario University Council (COU), between the 2017-2018 school year, 71 percent of Western University students reported being sexually harassed, while 32 percent reported being sexually assaulted.

In addition to the events that took place over the weekend, three additional reports of sexual assaults involving four female victims (Western students) are under investigation by London Police.

During orientation and the first week of school, Desjardins also shared other stories of sexual harassment.

We were shouted at and physically assaulted by men as we tried to help in various crisis situations involving first-year students collapsing across campus.

She is criticizing Western policy for reporting sexual assault and gender-based violence, saying it is not enough.

“‘Partisan culture’ in the West has enabled horrific acts of harassment and assault for a very long time and I have heard from many people how complicated and re-traumatic the reporting process is.”

Desjardins said that beyond implementing a new policy, the West must ensure that the policies in force are implemented to ensure that all students on campus feel safe.

“I’m sorry about the culture perpetuated here that made people feel right about your body.” I’m sorry we could not have intervened so quickly. “

London Police and West University have encouraged survivors to come forward with reports on social media.

From the last update on Tuesday, police have said no one has come up with a formal complaint about the allegations online.

On Thursday, Western University released the new action plan and plans for a Task Force on Sexual Violence and Student Safety.

This has been an extremely difficult time for our students and the entire western community. We clearly have a cultural problem that we need to address, said President Alan Shepard.

We released our students and their families.

Reports of sexual assault during the first week of school sparked outrage from students and the community, prompting some students to organize an outing to take a stand against gender-based violence.

The trip will take place Friday at 12 noon on US Hill in the West.

Anyone who has experienced sexual or gender-based violence can contact the Anovas Crisis Line 24/7 at 519-642-3000, LAWC 519-432-2204, or the Abused Women Helpline at 519-642-3000.

















