Bernier’s Hamilton visit part of long-term strategy to legitimize PPC, even if it does not win a ride: expert

A political expert from McMaster University says Maxime Bernier’s appearance in Hamilton on Thursday, the day before the election, is part of a long-term strategy to legitimize his party, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC).

Other federal party leaders have visited the city during the campaign, several times, but this is the first stop of this election for Bernier’s city.

Recent poll figuressuggest Bernier’s party could cost the Conservatives some seats, but Clifton van der Linden, an assistant professor of political science and founder of Vox Pop Labs (creators of Vote Compass), said current data shows no support enough in Hamiltonto to earn riding alokal Me

“Hamilton is not in danger of one of his countries going to PPC in this election, but that does not mean that there are not a large number of PPC supporters in the Hamilton Greater Area,” van der Linden told CBC Hamilton.

“[Bernier]wants to ensure that PPC voters go out and vote on election day … let’s say we have another election in two years, it will be much more difficult if the People’s Party votes up to five percent of the vote. votes, for the debate commission to exclude Bernier ”.

PPC could rank fourth in the Sept. 20 vote more than the Green Party according to CBC Survey Tracker and the party may attract more conservative voters than the last election.

VoteCompass data also shows that many CPC voters in its sample are identified as blue-collar workers, a voter base Conservatives and other parties have tried to pull in Hamilton.

The last time Bernier came to town, in 2019, protesters and his supporters clashed, leading to five arrests. Ahead of Bernier’s visit on Thursday, the Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Center and the Hamilton Center for Civic Inclusion issued a statement urging the city and police to use “bylaws and legal means created to secure all public spaces from hate rhetoric.” and to protect health “. of the inhabitants of Hamilton ”.

PPC candidate for supporters: ‘Do not worry about splitting the vote’

Van der Linden said that while Berniermight attracts some conservative voters, the two parties are different.

“There is a growing rift between PPC and conservative voters. PPC voters feel it [Conservative leader Erin]”O’Toole has moved a lot to the center and conservative voters see PPC as robbing them of an electoral victory,” he said, adding that they have different platforms.

Bill Panchyshyn, the PPC candidate at FlamboroughGlanbrook, told the crowd of about 200 in Gage Park on Thursday that they should not worry about splitting the vote and should “vote for your values”.

A person who attended the People’s Party of Canada campaign in Hamilton on Thursday carried a sign criticizing vaccine passports. (Bobby Hristova / CBC)

Unlike conservatives, PPC is opposing vaccine mandates and vaccine passports for travelers and opposes similar measures imposed by the provinces.

Chelsey Taylor, PPC Candidate for Hamilton Mountain, told CBC Hamilton on Wednesday that those topics have dominated the conversations she has had. “I have not had any [supporters] talking about anything other than that, “she said, adding that the focus on vaccines has not been done so much on issues like climate housing.

“If people are concerned about those issues, they can look at the platform that I personally care more about my personal right than getting a home,” she said.

When Bernier addressed the crowd, he criticized Alberta’s new test for the vaccination program, the country’s inflation rate and national debt. He also said that separating vaccinated people from the unvaccinated is “discrimination” and said there should be no government support programs based on equality, citing the example of the financial aid program only for black entrepreneurs.

Bernier added that he hopes to convince more people on his journey to support PPC, but said he “would rather lose by my principles” than win by trying.

The People’s Party of Canada visited Hamilton on Thursday, just days before the federal election. About 200 people attended Gage Park to stop the campaign. (Bobby Hristova / CBC)

Staying on vaccine mandates attracting voters

Trevor Wilcox, a 43-year-old Hamilton Mountain resident who is fully vaccinated, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that PPC withdrew his attention because of its stance on vaccination mandates, but the party could not get the vote. his.

“I do not know it is a party that I would put a vote back I think they go to some extreme, very extreme,” he said, citing the incident of the former PPC president, who threw gravel at the leader liberal Justin Trudeau.

Sasha Jingle, a 32-year-old resident of Hamilton, east, attended Thursday’s rally and said she had never voted before but has become an aPPC supporter in this election.

Jingle said she supports parts of the PPC platform that cover things similar to “Indigenous Issues”, but particularly supports Bernier’s stance on vaccine mandates.

She believes the pandemic is real, she said, no matter how much she loses her liberties. “I like what he stands for, he stands for freedom,” she said.