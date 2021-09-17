Score USWNT vs Paraguay: Carli Lloyd scores five goals as US achieves 9-0 victory

This was a discrepancy. The U.S. women’s national team defeated Paraguay’s No. 50 ranked 9-0 in Cleveland with USWNT legend Carli Lloyd scoring five of the U.S. scores, equaling the record of a single game by an American player.

The five goals scored by 39-year-old Lloyd were one of the best personal and brought her total career to 133 international career goals, good for the fourth in the history of women’s play. The match was the first of its last four races after the USWNT striker announced he would retire at the end of the team’s four-match post-Olympic tournament.

“It was fun. I’m just trying to enjoy it. I want time to go slower. One game is falling and I have three left,” Lloyd told ESPN after the game. “I was feeling a little uncomfortable having all the goals on the team. I said someone else should score.

“One of the coaches mentioned him after we came back again after the first half,” Lloyd said when asked if he was aware of a single game record for an American player. “I was just halving the fun there and I didn’t want to lose the ball.”

Lloyd, who played a full 90, scored her first two goals within the first six minutes in a header from a corner kick and an easy finish just in front of goal. Then Andy Sullivan, who played in the deep central midfield position, scored the first goal from two overnight, both offside. Lynn Williams and her replacement, Tobin Heath, ended the score with explosions that defeated the Paraguayan goalkeeper.

Outside of Lloyd’s outstanding performance, winger Mallory Pugh, Sullivan and Williams were particularly bright for the USWNT as the players aim to impress with an eye towards the 2023 World Cup. Regional qualification for that tournament takes place in July 2022 for the United States.

Next on the calendar is a repeat match against Paraguay on September 21 in Cincinnati and what is likely to be another reverse result.

USWNT vs Paraguay final

1H 2H Final USWNT 6 3 9 Paraguay 0 0 0

Goals:

USA – Carli Lloyd (Mallory Pugh) – min. 3.

USA – Carli Lloyd (Crystal Dunn) – 6th minute.

USA – Andy Sullivan (L. Williams, K. Mewis) – 25th minute.

USA – Lynn Williams – 30th minute.

USA – Carli Lloyd (Andi Sullivan) – 33 min.

USA – Carli Lloyd (Lynn Williams) – 38th minute.

USA – Andi Sullivan (Mallory Pugh) – 49 min.

USA – Carli Lloyd (Catarina Macario) – 61 min.

USA – Tobin Heath (Tierna Davidson) – 86th minute.

(All Eastern times)

Final: USWNT 9, Paraguay 0

86th minute .: It is the ninth. Tobin Heath takes part in the action. She takes a long ball from Davidson and blows it up at home.

79th minute .: Big stop by the Paraguayan goalkeeper in another Lloyd header. And Alex Morgan is packed with comebacks. Lloyd almost had her sixth record.

73rd minute .: NUBN – Tobin Heath comes for Lynn Williams on the right wing.

72nd minute .: NUBN – Abby Dahlkemper for Becky Sauerbrunn. Carli Lloyd takes the captain’s armband.

70th minute .: The Paraguayan goalkeeper comes with a big stop on a kick by Alex Morgan, and she stops it seconds later. Meanwhile, Ramona Martinez for Maria Martinez of Paraguay.

Minute 67: Broadcast statue: No USWNT player has ever scored six goals. Nine players (now including Lloyd) have scored for five goals.

65th minute .: American chance! Sophie Smith makes a shot and he goes wide of the post and out of the post for a corner kick.

63rd minute .: SUBS – Emily Sonnett comes on for Crystal Dunn on the left wing. Paraguay also brings Monserrath Ayala off the bench.

Minute 61: Lloyd has scored the fifth goal! She does not go outside and heads home from the corner kick of Catarina Macario.

60th minute .: Rare Paraguay hit striker. And the delivery goes directly into the hands of USWNT goalkeeper Franch.

59 minutes. SUBS – Alex Morgan, Catarina Macario and Sophie Smith are currently on Mal Pugh, Kristie Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

49th minute .: US Touchdown! Another goal set: Pugh’s ball in the box finds Sullivan heading for her second goal of the game. 7-0 for USWNT.

48th minute .: As if it were not so bad for them, the Paraguayans started the part with 10 players as Lorena Alonso needed new headbands. She got involved in a head-on collision with Lynn Williams in the first half.

Minute 46: The second part is taking place in Cleveland. No sub-subscriber.

Part One: USWNT 6, Paraguay 0

Period: There is not much to say about this. It’s a discrepancy (15-0 on kicks and 79% -21% possession percentage). The match is a good practical match for the US and a chance to turn the page after the Olympics. Mal Pugh, Lynn Williams and Andy Sullivan excelled in that first half along with four-time goal scorer Lloyd. Sullivan’s play is setting the tone for the US in central midfield, and Pugh and Williams have been relentless in the wings.

45th minute .: Andi Sullivan hits the crossbar from a distance! The US is hitting Paraguay from every angle. Lynn Williams was there for the comeback, but she was in an offside position when Sullivan’s shot hit.

Minute 41: Nearlyshot is almost a seventh goal in a corner kick by Pugh that finds Kristie Mewis in the far post. Mewis is alone, but can not hit the target.

38th minute .: Too easy for Lloyd, who scores her fourth goal! Lynn Williams just raises the ball in the middle of the box and Lloyd just puts it at home. That’s four goals in 12 shots in total. It is the first time in her career that she has scored four goals in a match.

33rd minute .: Hat trick Lloyd! She can a defender on a cross once in the box and hit it at home. She can not be restrained. Now she has the all-time record for hat-trick by a USWNT player.

30th minute .: It is the fourth! Lynn Williams just finishes and lets fly from a distance and the ball takes a deflection to the back of the net. No mercy from USWNT.

25th minute .: Another USWNT goal! This one from another corner. Lynn Williams heads the ball towards the goal and Andy Sullivan hits it at the goal post. This is its first USWNT goal.

Min 23: Pugh has been outstanding in this first half. Now she is on the right and a long ball from behind finds her running after. She gains an angle.

14th minute .: After the fire started, the USWNT relieved the pressure a bit and the initial flood of action was extinguished. Paraguay is set a little more.

#USWNT had to line up a lot of bad teams last year, but Paraguay is the worst. Never played in the WWC. The only match he has played in the last 18 months was a 7-0 loss to Japan in April. Paul Kennedy (@pkedit) September 16, 2021

Min 10: Lloyd puts the ball back in the net, but it’s offside from Lynn Williams from the right.

Min. 6.: Lloyd again! And again from the left: Pugh serves Crystal Dunn down the left wing and the hercross reaches Lloyd, who is open in front of the gate. Now up to 130 goals, equal for the third of all time with Kristine Lilly.

Min. 3.: Goli Carli Lloyd! She directs the ball towards the corner kick and is her 129th international career goal, the fourth best of all time in the world.

Min. 3.: Crystal Dunn is pushing high and takes the kick, which is saved for a corner kick.

Min. 1: We are taking place in Cleveland.

7:17 pm: Mal Pugh feeling comfortable with that left arm before the match:

7:13 pm: Outside for heating:

6:57 pm: Get pumped for the game:

6:06 pm: USWNT is at home:

5:24 pm: A view of FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland:

USWNT vs. Paraguay: Initial Formations

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up a new list containing three NWSL players who were not part of the Olympic team: Andi Sullivan (Spirit of Washington), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns) and Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars).

Ylli i USWNT Christian Press chose to focus on mental health Outside due to injury are the goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher , midfielders Julie Ertz , Samantha Mewis AND Lindsey Horan , and forward Megan Rapinoe .Naeher, Mewis and Horan are with the assessment and rehabilitation team.

USWNT starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): 18-Adrianna French-GK 19-Crystal Dunn, 12-Tierna Davidson, 4-Becky Sauerbunn, 5-Kelley O’Hara 22-Kristie Mewis, 25-Andi Sullivan, 16-Rose Lavelle 11-Mallory Pugh, 10-Carli Lloyd , 6-Lynn Williams

USWNT Citizens (8): 21-Jane Campbell-GK, 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 20-Casey Krueger, 14-Emily Sonnett, 17-Catarina Macario, 13-Alex Morgan, 7-Tobin Heath, 27-Sophia Smith

Paraguay coach Epifania Benitez called up 18 players for matches against the United States (players playing for clubs outside Paraguay are listed). The team played one match in 2021, a 7-0 loss to Japan. Paraguay’s top scorer is Fabiola Sandoval (25 goals in 43 appearances):

Paraguay starting lineup (5-4-1, from right to left): 1-Cristina Recalde-GK2-Mara Martinez, 3-Limpia Fretes, 5-Tania Riso, 4-Daysy Bareiro, 8-Lorena Alonso 6-Fany Gauto, 10-Fanny Godoy, 14-Deisy Ojeda, 11-Mirta Pico7-FabiolaSandoval

Paraguay under (7): 12-Alicia Bobadilla-GK, 15-Sofa Almiron, 13-Fiorela Martnez, 7-Yanina Servn, 16-Monserrath Ayala, 18-Ramona Martnez 9-Natalia Pena

How to Watch USWNT vs. Paraguay

Date: Thursday, September 16th

Thursday, September 16th Time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV channels: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live broadcast: fuboTV , ESPN application

The match will be broadcast on ESPN2, which can be broadcast fuboTV (free 7-day trial) with