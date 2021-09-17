US News & World Report ranks Millikin among the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest

Millikin was recognized for Value, Social Mobility and University Nursing

US News & World Report has recognized Millikin University as a leading institution in higher education in the handbook “Best Colleges” of 2022, published on September 13, 2021. Millikin is ranked no. 12 in the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest category, ranking Millikin the highest ranked college in Illinois on this list.

Millikin was also recognized for distinction in several other categories, including Best Value Schools in the Midwest at Nr. 30 and Social Mobility in Nr. 37.

For the first time, Millikin University was ranked among the top Regional Nursing Colleges at Midwest University. The new category ranking includes 694 schools in the country placing Millik in the top third of university nursing programs in the country.

“We are always encouraged to be ranked among the best Midwestern institutions of higher education by US News & World Report. What is most gratifying is to note that Millikin was ranked very high for the work we do to provide both “excellent guidance for our students and our commitment to helping students in significant financial need to complete their education and graduate,” said Millikin President Dr. Jim Reynolds. “We continue to use positive rankings like those found in US News & World Report as a marker of our curriculum success, our commitment to Performance Learning and our caring community that is so vital to students today. Millikin University is a special place , and rankings like this reinforce it for all of us. “

Best Regional Colleges, Midwest

The Best Regional Colleges category consists of 371 schools that are divided into four geographical groups: North, South, Midwest, and West. Millikin has participated in the publication and data collections of the best US News & World Report Colleges for over 20 years. For most of those years, Millikin has been ranked in the top 18 or higher.

Best value

In no. 30, Millikin is the third highest college in Illinois for the Best Value Schools in the Midwest. To determine which colleges and universities offer the best values ​​for students, US News & World Report determines academic quality and cost. The quality-to-price ratio accounted for 50 percent of the overall score; the percentage of all full-time students receiving need-based grants (federal / state) is 20 percent; the average discount was calculated at 10 percent; and the percentage of full-time students receiving need-based assistance who also receive (institutional) grants or scholarship assistance.

Social mobility

US News & World Report recognized Millikin University as the Head of Social Mobility in the Midwest, listing Milliki as the second highest college in Illinois on this list at number 37. Social Mobility measures how well schools graduate students who received Pell federal Gives those usually coming from families whose family income is less than $ 50,000 a year, although most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income of less than $ 20,000.

The best regional colleges of university nursing

This year marks the first time that Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs have been included in the US News & World Report rankings. Listed in No. 221, Millikin sits in the first third of university nursing programs in the country and is No. 4 for Illinois schools. US News reported in its ranking summary that the new BSN list comes in the middle of “enrollment in nursing programs growing in 2020.” The list joins other discipline-specific rankings at the undergraduate level, such as computer science, engineering and business, US News reported.

“It’s always great to be accepted into the US News & World Report college rankings. These rankings recognize the outstanding work of our faculty, staff and students in carrying out Millikin ‘s mission and providing innovative performance learning opportunities for students. ours both inside and outside the classroom, “said Millikin Interim Provost Mary Black.

The ranking of the Best News Colleges and the US World Report 2022 is calculated using 17 key quality measures. US News uses multiple measures to capture the different dimensions of academic quality in each college such as graduation and retention, graduation level performance, social mobility, pre-university academic reputation, faculty resources, financial resources, expert opinion, student excellence and providing alumni. Indicators include both introductory measures, which reflect the quality of students, faculty, and other resources used in education, and outcome measures, which capture the educational outcomes that an individual receives in the institution.

The full 2022 edition of US News & Report’s Best Colleges guidebook, and nearly 50 different sorts and rankings, are available at usnews.com/best-collegeswith

Millikin University

