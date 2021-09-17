International
US News & World Report ranks Millikin among the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest
Millikin was recognized for Value, Social Mobility and University Nursing
US News & World Report has recognized Millikin University as a leading institution in higher education in the handbook “Best Colleges” of 2022, published on September 13, 2021. Millikin is ranked no. 12 in the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest category, ranking Millikin the highest ranked college in Illinois on this list.
Millikin was also recognized for distinction in several other categories, including Best Value Schools in the Midwest at Nr. 30 and Social Mobility in Nr. 37.
For the first time, Millikin University was ranked among the top Regional Nursing Colleges at Midwest University. The new category ranking includes 694 schools in the country placing Millik in the top third of university nursing programs in the country.
“We are always encouraged to be ranked among the best Midwestern institutions of higher education by US News & World Report. What is most gratifying is to note that Millikin was ranked very high for the work we do to provide both “excellent guidance for our students and our commitment to helping students in significant financial need to complete their education and graduate,” said Millikin President Dr. Jim Reynolds. “We continue to use positive rankings like those found in US News & World Report as a marker of our curriculum success, our commitment to Performance Learning and our caring community that is so vital to students today. Millikin University is a special place , and rankings like this reinforce it for all of us. “
Best Regional Colleges, Midwest
The Best Regional Colleges category consists of 371 schools that are divided into four geographical groups: North, South, Midwest, and West. Millikin has participated in the publication and data collections of the best US News & World Report Colleges for over 20 years. For most of those years, Millikin has been ranked in the top 18 or higher.
Best value
In no. 30, Millikin is the third highest college in Illinois for the Best Value Schools in the Midwest. To determine which colleges and universities offer the best values for students, US News & World Report determines academic quality and cost. The quality-to-price ratio accounted for 50 percent of the overall score; the percentage of all full-time students receiving need-based grants (federal / state) is 20 percent; the average discount was calculated at 10 percent; and the percentage of full-time students receiving need-based assistance who also receive (institutional) grants or scholarship assistance.
Social mobility
US News & World Report recognized Millikin University as the Head of Social Mobility in the Midwest, listing Milliki as the second highest college in Illinois on this list at number 37. Social Mobility measures how well schools graduate students who received Pell federal Gives those usually coming from families whose family income is less than $ 50,000 a year, although most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income of less than $ 20,000.
The best regional colleges of university nursing
This year marks the first time that Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs have been included in the US News & World Report rankings. Listed in No. 221, Millikin sits in the first third of university nursing programs in the country and is No. 4 for Illinois schools. US News reported in its ranking summary that the new BSN list comes in the middle of “enrollment in nursing programs growing in 2020.” The list joins other discipline-specific rankings at the undergraduate level, such as computer science, engineering and business, US News reported.
“It’s always great to be accepted into the US News & World Report college rankings. These rankings recognize the outstanding work of our faculty, staff and students in carrying out Millikin ‘s mission and providing innovative performance learning opportunities for students. ours both inside and outside the classroom, “said Millikin Interim Provost Mary Black.
The ranking of the Best News Colleges and the US World Report 2022 is calculated using 17 key quality measures. US News uses multiple measures to capture the different dimensions of academic quality in each college such as graduation and retention, graduation level performance, social mobility, pre-university academic reputation, faculty resources, financial resources, expert opinion, student excellence and providing alumni. Indicators include both introductory measures, which reflect the quality of students, faculty, and other resources used in education, and outcome measures, which capture the educational outcomes that an individual receives in the institution.
The full 2022 edition of US News & Report’s Best Colleges guidebook, and nearly 50 different sorts and rankings, are available at usnews.com/best-collegeswith
Millikin University
Millikin University is a private, inclusive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. A Millikin education features Performance Learning, a unique Millikin-only learning approach that gives students the opportunity to build confidence and skills to succeed before and after graduation. Millikin offers more than 50 degrees in the College of Fine Arts, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Vocational Studies and the Tabor School of Business, and is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Ill. Millikin graduates enter the experienced and ready-to-succeed armed labor market. By 2020, 97 percent of graduates gained employment or enrollment in graduate or vocational schools within six months of graduation.
Sources
2/ https://millikin.edu/news/us-news-world-report-lists-millikin-among-best-regional-colleges-midwest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]