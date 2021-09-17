Aukus Pact: UK-US battle to contain international backlash | World news

Britain and the US are fighting to contain an international backlash over a pact of nuclear submarines hitting Australia amid concerns that the alliance could provoke China and foment conflict in the Pacific.

Boris Johnson told lawmakers that the Aukus defense deal was not intended to be hostile to China. But Beijing accused the three countries of adopting a Cold War mentality and warned that they would harm their interests if not removed.

Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May, asked if the pact meant Britain could pull out of a war with an increasingly pretentious China over Taiwan as Washington seeks a greater British presence in the Pacific.

In Washington, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made it clear that the administration had chosen to close ranks with Australia in the face of Chinese belligerent behavior.

Austin said he had discussed with Chinese Australian ministers the destabilizing activities and Beijing’s efforts to coerce and intimidate other countries, contrary to established rules and norms, adding: While we seek a constructive, results-oriented relationship with [China], we will remain clear in our view of Beijing ‘s efforts to undermine the established international order.

The aftermath followed Wednesday night’s announcement of the Aukus deal, under which the US and the UK will share sensitive technology with Australia to allow it to develop its first nuclear-powered submarines. The pact was described by UK national security adviser Stephen Lovegrove as perhaps the most important skills cooperation in the world anywhere in the last six decades.

May asked Johnson in the Commons: What are the implications of this pact for the stance that the UK would take in its response if China were to try to invade Taiwan?

In response, the prime minister was careful not to rule anything out. The UK remains determined to uphold international law and that is the strong advice we would give to our friends around the world, and the strong advice we would give to the government in Beijing, he said.

Beijing has adopted an increasingly aggressive stance towards Taipei, which has long received military support from the US. Military appearances of the force are frequent: this month China sent 19 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombs, to Taiwan’s air defense identification area, on the eve of the annual Taipei War Games drills.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country questioned Australia’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation in light of the deal and accused the three partners of engaging in an outdated zero-sum Cold War mentality. The spokesman added: China will closely monitor the situation.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton backed down from Beijing.

“This is not the first time we have seen different explosions from China in terms of Australia’s position,” Dutton told reporters in Washington. We are a proud democracy in our region. We stand with our neighbors in the Indo-Pacific to ensure lasting peace and this cooperation makes it a safer region. This is the reality and no amount of propaganda can disprove the facts.

Later, Johnson told the Commons that China was in fact misunderstood: I think it’s important for the House to understand that Aukus is not intended to be an adversary to any other power.

As a result of the pact, Australia will become only the seventh nation in the world to possess nuclear-powered submarines, matching a capability already held by China. Submarines can stay submerged for up to five months and are more difficult to detect than conventional oil equivalents.

Since taking office, US President Joe Biden has been keen to seek international alliances to strengthen a more affirmative stance towards China, which now possesses the world’s largest fleet. Over the summer, NATO stated that China posed a strategic threat for the first time.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at China’s Renmin University, said the deal undoubtedly had to do with China’s opposition. He added: China will definitely oppose it, but the question is what kind of counterattack it would be.

British ministers were also forced to reassure France, a NATO ally, after it emerged that Australia had canceled a planned $ 90 billion ($ 48 billion) upgrade to French-designed oil submarines in order to switch to nuclear at the future.

It’s really a blow to the back, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The minister said Paris was surprised as the deal was not mentioned in recent discussions with the US over Indo-Pacific policy. We had discussed it with the US only recently, and here comes this holiday, Le Drian said, calling it a major breach of trust. Senior EU officials also complained that they had not been consulted.

In a joint appearance with Australian ministers on Thursday, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken sought to limit the damage to relations with Paris, telling reporters that he and other senior US officials had been in contact with their French counterparts. until the announcement of the Aukus partnership and immediately thereafter.

France in particular is a vital partner for this, and many other issues that lie behind the generations, and we want to find every opportunity to deepen our transatlantic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

France said it had not been given any warning about the Aukus deal, learning about it first from Wednesday’s press leaks. When it became clear earlier in the week that the US-Australia summit was scheduled in Washington, French officials requested meetings with their US counterparts but were told they were not available.

We just heard about it yesterday, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told RFI radio.

The first face-to-face meeting on the issue was between the French ambassador to Washington, Philippe Tienne, and Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, on Wednesday, as the news spread.

Standing by Blinken, Dutton sought to explain Australia’s decision to cancel the French submarine contract and opt for cooperation with the US and the UK. He said diesel-powered ships would not give Australia a regional advantage that extends until the 2040s.

He said the French option with nuclear power was not superior to the US-UK option, but it was unclear why the final choice was made.

French officials say the Australian government never raised the possibility of ordering nuclear-powered vessels with Naval Group, the French shipbuilders who were contracted in 2016 to build Australian submarines.

Ben Wallace, the UK defense secretary, said on Thursday that he understood Frances’ frustration over the loss of a lucrative export deal, but argued that it was driven by an Australian change in his capability claim at least initially.

If we all withdraw from it, France and Britain and the US agree on so many things together. We agree on the same order based on rules, we agree on freedom of navigation, we agree on respect for human rights, he added.

Wallace said it was Australia who came to the UK seeking a deal in March, following a year-long covert study program in which it concluded it wanted to abandon the French update.

Both countries then went to the US. Johnson joined Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Biden for a tripartite meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall in June.

There, the three discussed the pact in principle, although what began as a technology deal expanded into a broader tripartite alliance with plans to share other military technologies including artificial intelligence.

The submarines will be built in Adelaide, but Australian sources said they expected nuclear-powered uranium-enriched engines to be manufactured in the US or the UK, where they are manufactured by Rolls-Royce.

The exact manufacturing process has not yet been decided, however, pending an initial 18-month review. It is also unclear where the Australian reactors will eventually be dismantled. In the UK, nuclear power reducers are removed from service at the Devonport site near Plymouth and the reactor cores are shipped to Sellafield in Cumbria.