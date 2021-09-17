International
International students discover the joys and challenges of distance learning
Santiago Cabrera, a young graduate in Economics and Finance, attended virtual classes from his family in Venezuela.
The spread of COVID-19 in early 2020 closed campuses around the world, forcing college students to adapt to the new normal distance learning.
International students attending Seton Hall had to decide whether to stay in the US or travel back to their home country to emerge from the pandemic.
To gain a better understanding of what the final year and a half has been like for international students, we spoke with three students who continued to actively engage with Seton Hall from abroad during the 2020-2021 academic year
Santiago Cabrera, a young graduate in Economics and Finance, attended virtual classes from his family home in Venezuela. The distance deal meant he was able to spend time with family, friends and dogs while taking lessons. That, Santiago said, was the silver lining he, like the other students, experienced during the closing.
Julia Clapis, a diplomacy and international relations and economics twice as large as Brazil, and Julian Carbonell, a great design and visual communication from the Philippines, also revealed the benefits of distance school attendance.
Julian Carbonell, a Visual Design and Communication from the Philippines, was able to spend more time with friends and family while studying from home last year.
Julia and Julian, who are older, said the semester was generally good and that being at home was a positive experience that enabled them to focus on their studies and improve their GPA. Staying on the academic path and staying connected to a campus that was thousands of miles away meant making extra effort to reach out to professors and classmates. The time zone in the Philippines is 12 hours ahead of the East Coast, which felt like an added challenge for Julian. He said it was crucial for him to communicate frequently with professors and classmates. He was able to take special notes and consideration when the time difference made it impossible for him to attend classes directly. Fortunately, Santiago said his professors were “easier to connect with than ever before.”
All three students said their home environment was very conducive to completing school assignments and not a distraction for them. Julian was grateful for the support he received from his family. As Santiago felt more direct pressure from his family at home to work harder and do better in school
Despite the lack of current personal interaction, Julia and Julian tried to attend school clubs to stay connected to campus life. Julia is part of the International Law Society, which held meetings throughout the year. She was also active on the Student Activities Board, assisting in the planning of virtual events. Back in the Philippines, Julian stayed with The Filipino League at Seton Hall, aka, FLASH.
When asked to compare classroom to distance learning, student help had more pros than cons. According to Julia, attending class from the comfort of her bedroom was a great opportunity. She was also able to save money on flights, food and other expenses. Being at home gave Julia extra time to take part in one of her hobbies, horse racing.
Santiago was grateful for the extra time he had to spend with his family and dog over the past year. Julian also enjoyed meeting his siblings and had more control over his school schedule. His professors, he said, were understanding and flexible.
Julia admitted she would feel more connected if personal learning were an option last year. Julian had a similar experience, adding that work and family obligations while studying at home made distance learning more of a challenge.
Santiago faced the added difficulty of poor internet connection at times and felt that his professors were not always understanding of his situation on the computer.
Given the choice of distance learning or on campus, Julian and Julia agreed that personal classes are preferable and allowed for better relationships and interactions with students and professors. Santiago said he preferred distance learning that allowed him to reconnect with his family. He recommended that, “if a student is on the fence to stay home or study in person, they should stay home if they have a good environment.”
In the end each of the students experienced the educational challenges created by the pandemic in their own way. And, whether they are at home or back on campus this year, they are ready to do the best of the next semester.
