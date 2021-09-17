In a parked car overlooking the ocean sits two of the biggest killer whales in the Faroe Islands. They look exhausted, but not from hunting. lavur Sjraberg, 75, and Hans J Hermansen, 73, have been on the phone continuously since a mass killing of 1,428 white dolphins in the Faroe Islands on Sunday sparked international outrage and prompted Faroe Prime Minister announced on Thursday that the government would review dolphin huntingwith

Neither Sjraberg nor Hermansen took part in the killings, but they are the current chairman and former associate of the Faroese Whale Association, founded in 1992 to explain and defend the traditional killing of whales on islands, known as quarrels, and to provide that it is just as efficient. and with as much respect as possible.

But while more than 83% of the island’s 53,000 people still support the killing of pilot whales, which are also a type of dolphin, 53% oppose killing the white dolphin, according to a poll released Monday by broadcaster Kringvarp Froya.

We were fighting on one more front now, Sjraberg said as Hermansen makes another call, referring to the fact that so many Faroese are against killing white dolphins. We need to evaluate the murder every time, including when it can not go according to plan.

Faroese people have killed whales and dolphins since Viking times, and this practice was even regulated in the oldest preserved Faroese law, dating from 1298With Virtually all whales in the modern era have included pilot whales. Pilot whales are the second largest species of oceanic dolphins, exceeded in size only by the orca. All pilot whale killings have been officially recorded since 1584, and since 2000, an average of about 660 pilot whales and 211 white dolphins are killed each year on the islands.

Sea Shepherd published this image of a white dolphin lying dead in the blood-stained shallows after being slaughtered on Sunday in the Faroe Islands. Photo: AP

Hunting has been adapted in recent years, including a special tool created to make killing as humane as possible, and a law requiring anyone who kills an animal to take a course on how to do it properly and be licensed.

But it essentially remains the same: if a group of pilot whales is spotted, a fleet of boats sails and grazes them in one of the 28 legally approved bays. Then, any island you want can help get the whales to land. For pilot whales they use the special tool in the form of a harpoon, which separates the spinal cord, killing the animal immediately. The meat is then shared between the hunters and the local community.

The Sunday hunt, however, shocked the Faroese a lot: the homicide rate of 1,428 in one day is more than six times the number usually killed in an entire year.

Some locals have criticized the massacre because there were too few people to treat the dolphins and say it took too long.

Also, the most humane harpoon used to kill pilot whales was not used as it is too large for the smallest white dolphin. Instead, they stabbed the creatures.

Eystein Zachariasen was one of the hunters. He said the green bean was estimated at 600 dolphins and claimed the killing would not have gone on if hunters had known there were more than 1,400 animals. “I do not think we will stop killing white dolphins because of this,” Zachariasen said. But I also think this murder will go down in history as the biggest. I do not think many will be killed again.

Even if they underestimated the numbers, it remains unclear why the hunters made the decision to kill such a large group. Some Faroese argue that hunting leaders showed poor judgment, perhaps from inexperience.

Regardless, the noise has crystallized a growing debate on the islands over whether the smallest dolphin will be killed at all. On Thursday, said the government of the Faroes would begin an assessment of regulations for catching Atlantic white dolphins, noting that white dolphin hunting has not been part of the Faroese tradition to the same degree as pilot whales.

The Prime Minister, Brur Steig Nielsen, said: We take this issue very seriously. Although these hunts are considered sustainable, we will take a closer look at dolphin hunts and what role they should play in Faroese society.

A photo released by Sea Shepherd of some of the white dolphins slaughtered on Sunday. Fewer Faroese people eat these dolphins, raising questions about the practice. Photo: AP

Jan Pauli Joensen, a professor of cultural history and author of several books on Faroese culinary traditions, said: The tradition of killing pilot whales in the Faroe does not include killing white dolphins. Although the killing of white dolphins was recorded in 1872, the numbers have never been comparable to pilot whaling, and this usually only happened when a stroller mingled with pilot whales.

The white-bellied dolphin is smaller and faster, and by modern times speedboats have not been killed in greater numbers, Joensen said. Because only a fraction of Faroese eat smaller dolphins, few support or have a connection to hunting, he said.

Most people do not eat the fruit of smaller dolphins. Blubber also is a cover that holds in heat. People eat fat with dried and fermented fish, Joensen said, referring to the two main parts of traditional Faroese cuisine.

Criticism of Sunday’s slaughter has been harsh, both locally and internationally. Storage group Shepherd of the Sea said Sunday hunting was the largest killing of dolphins or pilot whales in the history of the islands. He noted that more animals died on Sunday than in an entire season in Taiji, Japan, which is known for its dolphin hunting.

The largest company in the Faroe Islands, the salmon farming firm Bakkafrost, launched a statements condemning the slaughter, saying the company condemns this episode and considers it completely unacceptable. Chief executive Regin Jacobsen told Faroese radio that the company had filed complaints from customers around the world.

Some locals took to social media to express their displeasure, including a commenter on Kringvarp Froya Facebook page saying: I am ashamed to be Faroese.

Schandorff Vang, 63, a retired police officer, witnessed the massacre. There were not enough people on the ground for the killing, he said. Some whales were trapped for a long time before being killed.

He also questioned the hunting of white dolphins. I have nothing against killing pilot whales, but I do not think there was any tradition of killing dolphins and I do not like the fact that a large portion of fat is not eaten, he said.

Although hunters are accustomed to the criticism, the reaction seems to have surprised some. Zacariasen said he was confused by the debate. “I understand that aliens have a more special relationship with the dolphin than with the pilot whale,” he said. But for Faroese people, both animals should have the same value.

For me, the only difference is that dolphin meat on the white side tastes better. He argues that although the white dolphin population is less understood than that of the pilot whale, the killing is still consistent in number.

Sjraberg and Hermansen think Sunday’s killings went wrong. Sjraberg grew up in Klaksvk, where he says hunters killed white-cheeked dolphins only when caught in a group of pilot whales; Hermansen is from Hvalvk, where he recalls that some dolphins were killed when he was a boy. But they both agree that as long as the hunt is done correctly, all parts of the animal are eaten and the numbers are stable, then killing white dolphins is fine.

But they are also aware that, although the Sunday massacre is unlikely to stop dolphin hunting, the writing may be on the wall. They were killing both whales for food consumption, Sjraberg said. But if the majority of the population turns against killing white dolphins, it will naturally stop as people do not want to eat it.