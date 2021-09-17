International
Alberta COVID-19 vaccine passport, new restrictions: How things will change
Alberta introduced a number of new measures in an effort to slow down the fourth wave of COVID-19 on Wednesday, some of which went into effect on Thursday. One of the largest, a kind of vaccine passport, will not enter into force until September 20.
Here are the new restrictions that have been imposed throughout Alberta.
Social gatherings
There are now mandatory rules for internal social gatherings.
For those who are vaccinated, indoor social gatherings are limited to a single family, plus a second family. The total number of persons eligible for vaccines is 10. No restrictions apply to children under 12 years of age.
For those who live alone, they can choose two designated persons. Those people should remain the same for the duration of the restrictions.
Internal social gatherings are now prohibited for those who have the right to be vaccinated but are not vaccinated.
There can be a maximum of 200 people at an outdoor social gathering, but two meters of physical distance must be observed at all times.
Places of worship
Worship sites should now limit their capacity to one-third of using the fire code. Masks are now mandatory throughout the province and there should be two meters of physical distance between families or two close contacts of someone living alone.
Sports, fitness, recreation and performance activities
Youth sports, fitness, recreation and performance activities
Restrictions on youth sports, fitness, recreation, and performance activities are now in place.
Intra-group classes, exercises and competitions are allowed under the new rules, but participants must control their symptoms, maintain a two-meter physical distance except when engaged in physical activity, and wear a mask, except when engaging in physical activity.
Spectators are confined to a single family or two close contacts for someone living alone, must be masked and must maintain two meters of physical distance.
Participation is limited to one third of the fire code capacity.
Outdoor activities can continue without further restrictions.
Day and overnight camps
Day camps are now required to maintain physical distance between participants and everyone must disguise while inside.
Night camps are now required to follow group models.
Retail, entertainment and recreation facilities
Events and places that are completely outside, excluding bathrooms, have no capacity restrictions, but families or two close contacts for those living alone should keep two feet of physical distance.
Masks and physical distancing
Effective Thursday, camouflage and physical distancing are once again mandatory in all indoor public spaces and workplaces.
Employees must wear masks in all indoor work environments, unless they are alone in a workstation.
Schools (from kindergarten to 12th grade)
All students in grades 4 and up, plus all staff and teachers for all grades, must be disguised once more during school. If a school implements an alternative COVID-19 security plan, that school may be exempt from mandatory camouflage.
Class coordination is now in place in primary schools as well.
For indoor sports, fitness, recreation and school performance activities, a physical distance of two meters is required where possible. Young people who engage in physical activity do not have to wear masks, but participants should disguise themselves and distance themselves.
Spectator participation is limited to one-third the capacity of the fire code and is limited to families, or two contacts for people living alone.
Unless an employer has determined a physical presence required for operational effectiveness, a mandatory measure of work from home is imposed again.
If employees are working on site, they should be disguised in all indoor environments, unless they are only at a workstation.
Restriction Exemption Program
A number of restrictions such as in-house weddings and funerals will not take effect until September 20th. At that time, discretionary events and businesses must pursue one of two options: either implement the constraint waiver program, or continue to pursue capacity and operating constraints that take effect that day.
Between September 20 and October 25, businesses implementing the program may operate as usual if they serve people who have evidence of a dose taken two weeks before service time, documentation of a medical exemption, or evidence of a privately paid PCR or test fast within 72 hours of service. Test results from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories will not be allowed.
After October 25, people must show evidence of dual vaccination two weeks in advance or other documentation listed above.
Businesses do not need to apply for the program and the province says audits and enforcement will be done to make sure the rules are being followed.
The program does not apply to any business necessary for daily life, business employees participating in the program or children under 12 years of age.
Information on how to access vaccination records can be found at government websitewith
