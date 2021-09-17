Calls rise for PPC candidate’s dismissal comparing vaccine mandate to residential schools





Another First Nations leader is calling for the ouster of a People’s Party of Canada candidate who distributed campaign materials equalizing vaccine passports in residential schools. Wayne Sparrow is the head of Musqueam First Nation, which lies within the Vancouver-Quadra border, where candidate Renate Siekmann sent the leaflets to about 52,000 homes. The posts present a picture of indigenous children in front of a residential school with the text, Discrimination is Wrong and No Vaccine Passport. “I would just ask her why she would make the comments and what education she has,” he said. Read more: KP PPC candidate crashes with leaflet comparing vaccine passports with residential schools “You can’t compare a vaccine to children who have been vaccinated. Their tongues have been beaten by them, they have been sexually abused, they have been physically abused in those schools.” The story goes down the ad The Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that tens of thousands of the more than 150,000 indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families to attend institutions had been sexually or physically abused. At least 3,200 children have died in institutions according to the TRC, and in recent months more than 1,300 suspected grave sites have been found in previous sites.















KP PPC candidate crashes with leaflet comparing vaccine passports with residential schools





Sparrow said he wants Seikmann to go and collect the leaflets to get them out of circulation, resign and apologize publicly. He said the comparison was particularly troubling given that indigenous people are at higher risk of COVID-19 and that 98 per cent of his nation was already fully immunized. “It’s very disturbing that this is being discussed, and having someone in that position run for a position in a federal party shows ignorance.” The story goes down the ad Read more: Comparisons of COVID-19 restrictions with Holocaust disrespect: the Jewish community “Our aunts and elders, most of the members of our community, are trying to leave it behind, and then when they continue to educate this and have the comparison, it is more harmful to them and rightly so.” Neither Siekmann nor PPC responded to a request for comment, but on Twitter, Siekmann defended the analogy, saying “it may cause resentment or anger, but it is a difficult and important conversation to develop. Sparrow said he had received an invitation from Siekmann to meet, but declined. On Wednesday, the Assembly of First Nations BC also called for the overthrow of Siekmann. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

