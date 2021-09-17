The International Monetary Fund suspends its engagement with Afghanistan





Image Source: AP / REPRESENTATIVE. The IMF suspends its engagement with Afghanistan. The International Monetary Fund has said its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity within the international community in recognizing the Taliban-led government. The IMF said it was deeply concerned about the economic situation in Afghanistan, urging the international community to take urgent steps to stop a “humanitarian crisis on the verge” in the country. “Our engagement with Afghanistan has been suspended until there is clarity within the international community in recognizing the government,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference Thursday. We were guided by the international community towards recognizing the government in Afghanistan and we do not have that. So the IMF program there has been suspended; and, again, as we said last month, the country may not have access to IMF resources, SDRs, and so on, at this point, he said. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, ousting the previously elected leadership, which was backed by the West. The interim cabinet announced by the Taliban consists of high-profile members of the insurgent group. Some world leaders have announced they will see if the Taliban live up to their promises to the international community on issues such as an inclusive Afghan government and human rights before giving their regime diplomatic recognition. Afghanistan was already facing chronic poverty and drought, but the situation has worsened since the Taliban took power last month by cutting aid, evacuating tens of thousands of people, including government and aid workers, and dropping many economic activities. Foreign donors have suspended aid to Afghanistan, saying disbursements are conditional on the behavior of the new Taliban-led government, which has not been recognized by any country. Ordinary bank transfers to individuals in Afghanistan have also been blocked. This has left ordinary Afghans shaken by staggering inflation, rising poverty, lack of cash, a declining currency and rising unemployment. Rice, however, said the IMF is ready to work with the international community to advocate for urgent action to stem a humanitarian crisis on the brink. The IMF is deeply concerned about the difficult economic situation in Afghanistan and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. We have said that the immediate focus should really be on that humanitarian situation, help to help the Afghan people; and allowing small-scale remittances and transfers to flow; and providing assistance to countries hosting Afghan refugees, he said. The IMF warning comes after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier that Afghanistan was facing a humanitarian catastrophe and a complete collapse of basic services under Taliban rule. Guterres told an international aid conference this week that the Afghans were facing “perhaps their most dangerous hour”. Donors at the conference pledged more than $ 1.1 billion to help Afghanistan. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has said that even before the Taliban took over last month, more than 18 million Afghans, or about half the population, needed humanitarian aid. Over 3.5 million Afghans had already been displaced to a country struggling with drought and the COVID-19 pandemic. Latest world news

