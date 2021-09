Philippines refuses to work with ICC probe into ‘fight against drugs’

ICC judges on Wednesday approved a formal investigation into Duterte’s bloody campaign, in which thousands of suspected drug dealers have died, many of whom have been executed by police, according to activists who say law enforcement agencies have killed with the tacit support of the President.

Duterte and his police chiefs say the killings were in self-defense, while his government insists the ICC has no right to interfere in the affairs of the country.

“If there are complaints, it should be filed in the Philippines because our courts are working. The ICC has no jurisdiction,” President Harry Roque’s spokesman told a news conference.

“When we became a party to the Rome Statute (ICC), we did not relinquish our sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

Government figures show that 6,100 suspected drug dealers have been killed by security forces in anti-drug operations since Duterte took office in mid-2016. Rights groups say thousands more have been killed in slum communities – mostly users killed by mysterious gunmen who were never caught – and accuse police of involvement. Police deny this claim. Judges in The Hague on Wednesday said prosecutors’ materials showed that the anti-drug campaign “could not be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation”, but a systematic attack on civilians. No entry for ICC Presidential legal adviser Salvador Panelo said Thursday that ICC investigators will not be allowed to enter the country. Victims’ lawyers, however, say interviews can be done virtually. The ICC was established to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity and has jurisdiction if a member state is unable or unwilling to do so itself. The popular Duterte, 76, has dared the ICC to put him on trial and publicly said he would gladly “rot in jail” for killing people with the intent to destroy his country. But in March 2018 he unilaterally canceled the Philippines’s membership in the ICC, a month after his prosecutor said a preliminary examination on the fight against drugs was under way. The ICC says it can investigate crimes committed while the Philippines was a member, until 2019. The investigation comes at a critical time for Duterte, who is stepping down next year and unable to run for a second term. He has confirmed he will seek a vice president, while his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, a mayor, this year has been widely touted as a possible successor – moves critics believe were created to isolate him from an indictment, within or abroad. with “His best option is to support the candidacy of Mayor Sara,” said political analyst Temario Rivera.

