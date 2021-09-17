Alaska reports for the second day in a row with over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

The emergency department at Providence Alaska Medical Center was seen Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (Loren Holmes / DNA)

Alaska, in the midst of what the state epidemiologist described as one of the sharpest increases in the U.S., reported a second day in a row with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections as overcrowded hospitals continued to operate below intense stress levels .

The latest case counts 1,053 cases among Alaskans and people here overseas marks the second highest overnight number reported since the pandemic began. The state set a new daily record of 1,095 cases the day before, on Wednesday.

At the same time the state is setting new case records, Alaska hospitals are facing an increase in the virus worse than what many other states are experiencing: Alaska is in the top five countries in the country for new case rates daily and new hospitalizations over the last two weeks, according to a tracer compiled by The New York Times.

Alaska is experiencing one of the sharpest increases in COVID-19 in the country right now, said Dr. Joe McLaughlin, state epidemiologist with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, during a phone call to reporters Thursday. It was more than double the national scale of cases now.

Alaska’s growth is driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which has increased the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country in recent months. But while other states have recently begun to see counting plateau cases, Alaska is still reporting high pandemic counts showing few signs of slowing down.

As for when this will be leveled, we do not know, McLaughlin said. Many of them will depend on vaccination coverage rates as well as the non-pharmaceutical interventions in which members of our community engage.

Few states have outpaced their winter level increases as Alaska has done in recent weeks. Of those who have, few have overloaded their hospitals to the levels of crisis Alaska is now experiencing.

Doctors at Providence Alaska Medical Center announced this week that the state’s largest hospital has begun rationing care crisis care protocols, a worst case scenario that forces providers to prioritize patients who are most likely to recover. Limited resources at Alaska Native Medical Center are causing longer waits and delayed surgeries. The Alaska Regional Hospital is prioritizing surgeries for the most critical patients and is pushing or scheduling others.

Doctors, nurses and administrators across the state have described staff shortages and an overloaded system trying to provide care for a larger number of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID patients alike. Smaller remote hospitals are trying to transfer seriously ill people or are trying to care for them on the spot.

Elsewhere in the country, hospitals in Idaho and Montana have also adopted crisis standards due to the high number of COVID-19 unvaccinated patients seeking hospitalization.

In Alaska, health officials have described the hospital capacity of states as more fragile than other states because of its isolated geography and smaller population. Facilities across the state typically operate at close capacity during a typical summer due to high levels of trauma patients, and they are also not designed to deal with such high patient volumes for months at a time.

Because hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths remain weeks after case increases, overcrowded hospitals in Alaska are unlikely to see relief any time soon.

As of Thursday, a total of 206 COVID-positive patients were in hospitals nationwide, according to state records. This is an almost record level and much higher than hospitalizations during the peak of last winter. More than half of the hospital admissions were concentrated in Anchorage and involved 34 people in ventilators. Patients with the virus accounted for nearly half of the states’s intensive care unit patients.

In total, one in five Alaskans hospitalized have COVID-19.

Having 20% ​​of your hospital filled with any illness or disease is a big job, Dr. said on Thursday. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer.

Zinc encouraged Alaskans with less serious or long-term health concerns to consider an emergency care visit or walk to health clinics instead of overcrowded emergency rooms.

Hospitals say hospitalization numbers of viruses are likely to be a low number of the true impact of COVID-19, as they do not include some long-term patients with COVID-19 who are no longer positive but still need for hospital care.

Of the 1,053 new cases reported Thursday, 1,027 involved residents and 26 involved non-residents. Prior to this week, the previous state record for more COVID-19 cases reported in a single day was 906 cases reported on December 4, 2020.

A line of cars is formed as people wait to take a COVID-19 test on Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021. The car park is the site of the old Sears store in Wasilla. The Capstone Clinic is running the test site as well as administering vaccinations inside the building. (Photo by Luke Magnusson)

No new deaths were reported Thursday. As of March 2020, 453 Alaskans and 15 people from the state who were in Alaska have died of COVID-19.

After receiving the title of most vaccinated state earlier this year, Alaska on Thursday rank 32 per capita. As of Thursday, 62.2% of eligible Alaskanians had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 56.8% were fully vaccinated, by state datawith

In an effort to persuade more Alaskans to get vaccinated, the State Department of Health and the Alaska Chamber of Commerce recently launched a $ 49,000 weekly withdrawal for vaccine recipients. The first two winners were announced Thursday: Carin Kircher in Valdez (who won $ 49,000 in cash) and Ethan Benton in Kodiak (he won a $ 49,000 college scholarship; his legal guardian will also receive $ 10,000 to be vaccinated).

About 40% of Alaskans who were vaccinated last week got into Give AK a shot drawing, according to Kati Capozzi, president and CEO of the Alaska Chamber.

Meanwhile, state officials say the continuing high number of new cases is leading to backlogs in tracking contacts and reporting data.

Despite high test demand, Alaska labs continue to report fast turnaround times for test results, according to Coleman Cutchins, a pharmacist in the state health department. The state is also doing well in terms of testing supplies, he said.

As of Thursday, the seven-day average level of state test positivity, the number of positive tests from the total conducted was 9.71%, a new record since the pandemic began. Health officials say anything above 5% indicates the need for more testing.