Sakchai Lalit / AP BANGKOK (AP) Taxi fleets in Thailand are giving new meaning to the term “roof garden”, as they use idle taxi roofs from the coronavirus crisis to serve as small vegetable plots. Workers from two taxi cooperatives gathered miniature gardens this week using black garbage bags stretched across bamboo frames. At the top, they added soil to which a variety of crops were planted, including tomatoes, cucumbers and beans. The result looks more like an attractive art installation than a car park, and that is partly the point: to draw attention to the plight of taxi drivers and operators who have been badly hit by coronavirus blockchain measures. Ratchapruk and Bovorn Taxi cooperatives now have only 500 cars left on the streets of Bangkok, with 2,500 empty seats in a number of city locations, according to 54-year-old executive Thapakorn Assawalertkul. With the streets of the capital quiet until recently, there has been a lot of competition for very few fares, resulting in a drop in driver incomes. Many now cannot afford daily vehicle payments, even after the tariff has been halved to 300 baht ($ 9.09), Thapakorn said. So they left, leaving the cars in long, silent lines. Some drivers handed over their cars and returned to their homes in rural areas when the pandemic first hit last year because they were very scared, he said. More gave up and turned their cars over during the second wave. “Some left their cars in places like gas stations and called us to pick them up,” he recalls. With new virus outbreaks this year, cooperatives “completely collapsed” after thousands of cars were handed over by their drivers, he said. Thailand’s new infections have been just under 15,000 in the last few days after reaching a peak of over 23,400 in mid-August. The government hopes the country is being eased by this wave, which has been the deadliest so far, accounting for 97% of Thailand’s total cases and more than 99% of its deaths. In total, Thailand has confirmed 1.4 million cases and over 14,000 deaths. The situation has left taxi companies in financial risk, struggling to repay loans to buy their fleet. Ratchapruk and Bovorn cooperatives owe about 2 billion baht ($ 60.8 million), Thapakorn said. The government has so far not provided any direct financial support. “If we do not have help soon, we will be in real trouble,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday. Taxi gardens do not offer an alternative revenue stream. The staff of the cooperatives, who were asked to cut their salaries, are now taking turns taking care of the newly established kindergartens. “The vegetable garden is an act of protest and a way to feed my staff during this difficult time,” Thapakorn said. “Thailand went through political turmoil for many years and a major flood in 2011, but the business has never been so terrible.”

