Voters may see longer waits in polls amid COVID -19, staff shortage: Canada – National Election
The voting agency responsible for conducting the country’s federal elections says the waiting time at the polls may be longer than expected due to staff shortages as well as strict COVID-19 measures.
The warning comes just days before the federal vote set for next Monday, with the Canadian Election preparing for a historic national vote amid the pandemic.
In a statement to Global News Thursday, Election Canada said it has recently achieved just over 80 percent of the total recruitment needed for polling station staff nationwide.
“If we lack some workers, this could lead to slightly longer waiting times for voting,” the statement read.
The agency also said they had to ensure COVID-19 protocols such as external formations, physical distancing and one-way traffic through polling stations — which could also slow down the voting process.
While a longer wait may be the case in many polling stations across Canada, the number of people who turn out in person to vote on Election Day may not be as large as expected.
The Canadian election estimated that approximately 5.8 million Canadians voted in advance this weekend, setting a new record. The number marks an increase of 18.5 percent from the 2019 elections, which saw 4.9 million premature votes.
Those numbers do not include separate ballot papers by mail or return, with the agency for the Global News that the process of counting those final votes could take up to two to five days after the election.
Concerns about the safety of survey staff increase due to lack of mandatory vaccinations
Elections Canada previously acknowledged strong turnout in preliminary polls, which were held between September 10-13, and said it “could” have had formations in some countries.
Some advanced voters have described long waiting times that sometimes lasted hours when asked by Global News this week. But others said the process felt much closer to normal than anticipated.
It’s good that they took extra steps to make sure she felt safe, said Tamara Hinz, a child psychiatrist from Saskatoon, Sask., In an interview.
“It was a painful experience – painless and fast.”
Some parts of the country, including the Greater Toronto Area, have seen a decrease in the number of polling stations compared to previous elections.
Because of the pandemic, Canada Elections also chose 2020 not to offer surveys at universities and colleges, citing a lack of clear information at the time and uncertainty whether students would be allowed on campus.
The Ipsos poll has suggested that about a quarter of Canadians think it is unsafe to vote in person in the midst of a pandemic.
Only 16 percent of respondents said they would vote by mail in this election, while 21 percent said they were not sure if they would vote by mail or in person. Only two percent said they were considering not voting at all.
–With files by Ahmar Khan
