Oxygen, intubation, pity: ICU doctor in Alaska provides a glimpse behind the walls

Dr. Leslie Gonsette, on the podium, was among the health care workers who spoke at the Anchorage Setp Assembly meeting. 13.

Dr Leslie Gonsette, who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Providence Alaska Medical Center, said she feels like she lives in two different worlds.

One is in the overcrowded hospital, where she and her colleagues are united in battle – “World War III”, she calls it – against a deadly pandemic.

The other is outside the hospital, where you see Alaskans who will not help by getting vaccinated or even wearing a mask at the supermarket.

The medical staff practicing in Providence said on Tuesday that they are in crisis and have started rationing healthcare.

Gonsette did a Zoom session with a patient to give reporters a brief overview of what it’s like to work there.

I started my day off with one of my patients downstairs in the COVID Intermediate ICU who was unfortunately intubated, “she said.” The other is recovering next to me.

Pablo Diaz-Fontao, a 56-year-old Alaska Airlines employee, said he did not think he would catch COVID-19.

“I know I’m very strong,” he said. “I do not need the vaccine. The virus does not affect me ‘Many things, you know.

Just hours ago, he was in a high-pressure machine pushing oxygen into his lungs. But he improved. By Thursday afternoon he was in low-pressure oxygen, through a nasal tube. He spoke from a chair in his hospital room, wearing a dress. He was in the hospital for almost a week.

Pablo Diaz-Fontao, 56, landed at Providence Alaska Medical Center with COVID-19. He says he was not vaccinated because he thought the virus would not harm him. (Screenshot by Zoom)

Diaz-Fontao, originally from communist Cuba, said he still did not like the government’s idea of ​​telling him to be killed, but he said he regretted not being vaccinated earlier.

Gonsette said he’s sorry about that, too.

Because he is only here for six days. And I do not know when he can go home, “she said.” He has finally made some good improvements.

Gonsette said as soon as her intubated patient left for the ICU, the bed in intermediate intensive care was filled with another COVID patient, from the Emergency Department, who needed high-pressure oxygen.

And next to him, a 32-year-old, also admitted, and another downstairs who was actively dying with a family outside the room, “she said.” I had to support my nurses all this time.

Gonsette said people outside the hospital are just living their lives, no matter how bad it is. They do not have to hold the hands of patients dying from COVID, or talk to their family member. She said she feels an obligation to tell them what she is seeing. She also begged the public to help by shooting her, even if they think they are not in danger.

“You may be one of the lucky ones who do not get it. But we live in a society and everything you do will affect the person next to you,” she said. “So the only thing you can do in this fight is get the vaccine.”

