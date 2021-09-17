Can Navalnys Smart Voting Strategy Shake Russia’s Elections?

MOSKW In an undisclosed location outside Russia, five people have met regularly for months to plot how to deliver an impossible blow to President Vladimir V. Putin in Russian elections this weekend.

The five are allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny, all exiled for threatening long prison sentences. Their strategy is to use the parliamentary elections that take place from Friday to Sunday to undermine Mr. Putin, the ruling party of United Russia, although authorities have banned almost all Navalny supporters and other prominent opposition figures from entering the polls.

The idea, which Mr. Navalny calls smart voting, is to unite opposition-minded voters about a particular candidate running against the United Russia in each of the country’s 225 constituencies. That candidate can be liberal, nationalist or Stalinist. Before the Russians go to the polls, they can enter their address into the Navalny smartphone app, which then responds with the names of the candidates they have to vote on whether or not voters agree with those people’s views.

We want as many Kremlin-approved politicians to end up in parliaments, including regional ones, said in a telephone interview Ruslan Shaveddinov, one of Navalny’s allies working on the smart push. This, in any case, creates unrest in the system, which is very, very important to us.