International
Can Navalnys Smart Voting Strategy Shake Russia’s Elections?
MOSKW In an undisclosed location outside Russia, five people have met regularly for months to plot how to deliver an impossible blow to President Vladimir V. Putin in Russian elections this weekend.
The five are allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny, all exiled for threatening long prison sentences. Their strategy is to use the parliamentary elections that take place from Friday to Sunday to undermine Mr. Putin, the ruling party of United Russia, although authorities have banned almost all Navalny supporters and other prominent opposition figures from entering the polls.
The idea, which Mr. Navalny calls smart voting, is to unite opposition-minded voters about a particular candidate running against the United Russia in each of the country’s 225 constituencies. That candidate can be liberal, nationalist or Stalinist. Before the Russians go to the polls, they can enter their address into the Navalny smartphone app, which then responds with the names of the candidates they have to vote on whether or not voters agree with those people’s views.
We want as many Kremlin-approved politicians to end up in parliaments, including regional ones, said in a telephone interview Ruslan Shaveddinov, one of Navalny’s allies working on the smart push. This, in any case, creates unrest in the system, which is very, very important to us.
On Friday, Russian smartphone users reported that Navalny was no longer available in the Google and Apple app stores in Russia. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Navalny team is also using other channels to distribute its smart voting choices, such as an automated bot in the Telegram messaging app.
The clever voting strategy shows how an opposition movement that the Kremlin has managed to suppress inside Russia in recent months is still able to influence political events from outside. Alsoshte also a reason that the weekend elections will come with a degree of suspension, although an overall victory for the United Russia is assured.
“If you get a candidate’s name through smart voting and go to the polls, you will become 1,000 percent more influential and more powerful than your version that complains and does nothing,” Navalny wrote in a letter from prison. published On Wednesday, begging his supporters to vote. Do not want to try? he asked. And also become a better version of yourself?
A similar tactical voting strategy has been tried before, but not always successfully. Brexit opponents used it in Britain’s 2019 parliamentary elections but failed, as the Labor Party suffered the worst defeat in decades at the hands of the Conservatives.
However, Russia is a very different case. Its nominal democracy is not free and fair, but the Kremlin still seeks the splendor of popular legitimacy by holding elections in which a dull party stall usually splits the opposition vote. The Navalny strategy, first established in the region in 2019, seeks to turn that system of democracy managed against Mr. Putin.
While Mr Navalny’s personal rating remains low in Russia, the independent Levada poll set him 14 percent in June authorities appear intimidated by the push of his teams.
The Russian Internet regulator has blocked access to the smart voting website and demanded that Google and Apple remove Navalny from their app stores. The companies did not do so, prompting new allegations of US interference in the Russian election. Maria V. Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, claimed without providing evidence that the smart vote was linked to the Pentagon.
Last week, the State Department summoned the US ambassador to Moscow, John J. Sullivan, to present what she described as irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian law by US digital giants in the context of the preparation and conduct of the elections.
Grigorii Golosov, a political scientist at the European University in St. Petersburg who has studied smart voting, says the Kremlin has strong reasons to be nervous. Even a state pollster, VTsIOM, puts the current level of support for United Russia at 29 percent from about 40 percent before the last election, in 2016.
Given that districts with a Russian mandate require only a simple majority to win, he said, a few extra percentage points generated by smart voting may be enough to push a challenger to pass United Russia into a competitive field.
To be sure, the notion of success is relative. United Russia is almost certain to retain its majority in the lower house of parliament, the Duma, because half of the 450 seats are separated from the party list. The ruling party is sure to get the majority of votes and the Russian election is fraught with fraud.
But Mr. Navalnys’s allies say even the election of several dozen new members of parliament who oppose United Russia would be significant, as it would complicate the Kremlin’s relationship with what has been little in recent years but a sealed legislature. rubber. And they insist that in much of the country, the vote-counting process is transparent enough to make an attempt to oust United Russia lawmakers by democratic means.
For now, the main opposition parties in Parliament, the Communists and the Nationalists, have been largely loyal to Mr Putin. But that may change.
“If the most serious political complications were to start in Russia for any reason, then Parliament’s control becomes critical,” he said. Golosov. If the Kremlin weakens in the eyes of the opposition parties, they will start acting in their own interests.
Mr. Navalnys’s staff members say they spent months analyzing each federal constituency, as well as the regional and city elections that are also being held this weekend. The team of five analysts leading the project Mr. Shaveddinov; Navalnys senior chief of staff Leonid Volkov; and three others have gathered for hour-long meetings several times a week. Mr Shaveddinov said they consulted with survey data, dozens of regional experts and field reports to determine the most positioned person to defeat the United Russia candidate in each race.
They also show the 2019 election for the Moscow City Duma, in which they won 20 candidates chosen by Mr. Navalnys’s team, reducing the number of members of the United Russia in the legislature from 38 to 25, from 45 seats.
The Kremlin is trying to overthrow the whole policy with concrete, said Mr. Shaveddinov. And yet, different flowers bloom.
Mr Shaveddinov, 25, left Russia earlier this year. He spent 2020 in what he describes as modern-day exile, was arrested and sent on a year of compulsory military service to a remote post on an island in the Arctic Ocean. Now he is out of the country, waiting weekly shows on YouTube me z. Volkov seeking to mobilize support for smart voting strategy.
Mr Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, was poisoned by a military nerve agent last year and arrested in January when he returned to Moscow from treatment in Germany. Nationwide protests followed his return, and Russia outlawed his move and forced his top allies to flee.
On Wednesday, the Navalny team published its 1,234 federal and regional voting recommendations, waiting up to two days before the start of the election in order to prevent its election being removed from the ballot. For those who installed Navalny on their smartphones, the news arrived with the push announcement: Your candidates are already in the app. Open, look and vote!
More than half of the Duma candidates, the approved team were communists, although the party leader, Gennady A. Zyuganov, this year called Mr. Navalny a traitor who arrived to burn the place.
The strategy has sparked resentment among Kremlin critics, especially in places like Moscow and St. Petersburg, where several opposition candidates are running in the same constituency. The risk is that the Navalny team may misjudge which candidate has the most support and end up splitting rather than consolidating the opposition vote.
In District 198, in Moscow, the Navalny team selected Anastasiya Bryukhanova, a 28-year-old manager working on urban improvement projects. Another opposition candidate running in the same constituency, Marina Litvinovich, went on Twitter and Facebook to call the decision a big mistake and refused to approve Ms. Bryukhanova.
In an interview, Ms. Bryukhanova estimated that smart voting approval could add at least seven percentage points to her result.
That significantly increases our chances of winning, she said.
The purpose of smart voting is to motivate people like Azalia Idrisova, a 33-year-old mental health entrepreneur in Moscow who said she was obsessed with the number of candidates and political parties on the ballot. She said she would follow the clever voting recommendations, although she expected the election results to be falsified.
All I can do is go to the polls, she said.
Oleg Matsnev AND Adam Satariano contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/15/world/europe/navalny-smart-voting-russia-election.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]