Taiwan welcomes support from key allies as Aukus Pact overthrows China | Taiwan

On Friday, senior government ministers at the annual US-Australian ministerial consultation (Ausmin) stated their mutual intention to strengthen ties with Taiwan, which they described as a key democracy and a critical partner for both countries.

The United States and Australia reiterated their continued support for a peaceful settlement of the Straits without the use of threats or coercion. joint Ausmin statement tha.

In response, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sincerely thanked the US and Australia for their strong and open support.

Building on the existing strong foundations, our government will continue to work closely with the United States, Australia and other countries with similar ideas to expand Taiwan’s international space, to uphold democracy and shared values, and a international order based on rules, and together maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, said ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou.

Taiwan is considered endangered by invasion or occupation by China, which claims it as a province, although the nature and possible timing are debated. Unification is the main goal of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has not ruled out taking Taiwan by force. Beijing considers the democratically elected Taiwanese government to be separatist, but Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has said that Taiwan is already a sovereign country that does not need to declare independence.

Ausmin’s statement by government representatives was also highly critical of China for its actions in the South China Sea and human rights abuses. In response the Chinese embassy in Canberra said it would resolutely oppose and reject the baseless allegations and erroneous remarks.

This small move to put pressure on China will be of no use, but a farce staged.

On Thursday, China accused the newly formed Aukus of having an outdated zero-cold Cold War mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical concepts. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the decision to give Australia a signature non-proliferation treaty was a case of extremely irresponsible double standards.

As China’s aggression in the region has grown and Taipei has made alliances, Western nations have pushed for Taiwan’s greater involvement in the world diplomatic scene and have shown growing support to defend it against China.

None of the Aukus nations recognizes Taiwan as a country. Rather, they have formal ties only to the government of the People’s Republic of China, which claims that Taiwan is a Chinese province according to its One China Principle.

Various other nations have their One China policies, which determine the level of recognition that their governments give to Beijing politics. The US and Australia, for example, acknowledge but do not recognize Beijing’s claim to Taiwan.

Following Thursday’s announcement of Aukus, former British Prime Minister Theresa May asked Johnson: What are the implications of this pact for the UK stance in its response if China were to try to invade Taiwan?

In response, Johnson was careful not to rule anything out. The UK remains determined to uphold international law and that is the strong advice we would give to our friends around the world, and the strong advice we would give to the government in Beijing, he said.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs would not comment on whether or not it saw the UK involved in the conflict. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has previously told the Guardian that he saw countries like Australia and Japan likely to offer logistical or intelligence support, rather than military.

On Friday, Ou said Taiwan welcomed the formation of Aukus, but that does not mean we are asking the UK to get involved in the conflict beyond the Taiwan Strait.

We are responsible for Taiwan’s national security, we are not asking the UK or any other country to fight on our behalf, Ou said.

Of course we would greatly appreciate the support of the international community and like-minded countries, but this is not an imperative.

Also Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution which included recommendations for the European Union to urgently negotiate a trade agreement with Taiwan. Earlier this year, a one-year negotiated trade deal between the EU and China was essentially frozen following sanctions sparked by EU concerns over human rights abuses in China, including in Xinjiang.

This week China submitted a request to join The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a key Asia-Pacific trade pact signed by 11 countries in 2018.

The European resolution also called for concrete action to facilitate Taiwan’s involvement in the United Nations as an observer, and expressed grave concern about China’s affirmative and expansionist policies in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait, especially provocations. China ‘s ongoing military target. Taiwan.

“While China is an important trading partner, it is also a systemic rival that poses a challenge to our way of life and the liberal world order,” said Hilde Vautmans, a member of the European Parliament ‘s foreign affairs committee, in a statement.

Margaret Lewis of Seton Hall Law School in New Jersey, said the EU resolution was important given the recent rift between China and Lithuania over recent support for Taiwan, and to stress Taiwan’s importance to the global market.

“I’m very pleased to see voice support from the EU in part because as Beijing tries to harass Lithuania, it ‘s important to show it will not work,” she said.

The EU did not need to make this statement, it was a decision to make a statement that they know would not be viewed favorably by Beijing.