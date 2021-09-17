



Firefighters have wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they try to save a famous grove of giant old-growth sequences from California-burned fires in the Sierra Nevada. General Sherman’s colossal tree in the giant forests of Sequoia National Parks, several other sequences, the Giant Forest Museum and other buildings were wrapped up as protection against the possibility of strong flames, said fire spokeswoman Rebecca Paterson. Firefighters wrap the historic entrance sign to Sequoia National Park with fire blankets in California. Photo: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / AFP / Getty Images Aluminum wrap can withstand intense heat for short periods. Federal officials say they have used the material for several years across the western U.S. to protect flame-sensitive structures. Houses near Lake Tahoe wrapped in protective material survived while others nearby were destroyed. The Colony Fire, one of two burning in Sequoia National Park, was expected to reach the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 sequoias, at some point Thursday. It comes after a wildfire killed thousands of sequins, some as tall and thousands of years old, in the region last year. The General Sherman tree is the largest in the world by volume, at 1,487 cubic meters, according to the National Park Service. It rises 84 meters high and has a perimeter of 31 meters at ground level. A 50-year history of using burnt fires designed to remove other types of trees and vegetation that would otherwise feed fires in sequoia tree parks was expected to help giant trees survive by reducing the impact if the flames i they arrived. A strong fire history described in that area is cause for optimism, Paterson said. Hopefully, the Giant Forest will emerge from this unscathed. Giant sequoias have adapted to the fire, which can help them thrive by releasing seeds from their cones and creating clearings that allow new sequins to grow. But the tremendous intensity of fires triggered by climate change can invade trees. This happened last year when the Castle fire killed what studies estimate were 7,500 to 10,600 large sequences, according to the National Park Service. Historical droughts and heat waves associated with climate change have made fires more difficult to fight in the American west. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the last 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and fires more frequent and devastating. Fires forced the evacuation of the park this week, and parts of the Three Rivers city outside the main entrance remained evacuated on Thursday. A bulldozer was waiting for a line between the fire and the community. The fires are the latest in a long summer of fires that have burned nearly 9,195 square miles in California, destroying hundreds of homes.

