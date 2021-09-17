5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

1. US seeks to limit consequences on Indo-Pacific agreement The United States called France a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific, comments that emerged to quell French anger after the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom reached an agreement to supply Australia with submarines. The deal, designed to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific, has angered France because it replaces a lucrative deal the country had signed with Australia to build a new $ 40 billion submarine fleet. 2. Afghan Ministry of Finance working to pay public sector salaries Taliban officials arrive at a news conference to announce a caretaker cabinet for the new Taliban government in Kabul on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. (Victor J. Blue / The New York Times) The Afghan government is working to address a range of wage-earning problems for public sector workers, the finance ministry said on Thursday as the new Taliban administration struggles to resume a stalled economy. Even before the move captured Kabul last month, many public sector workers said they had not been paid for weeks, and with banks setting strict limits on cash withdrawals as prices for basic necessities rose, many faced difficulties. serious. Also read | One month since the Taliban took control: Here is everything that has happened in Afghanistan 3. Joe Biden’s approval falls to the lowest level of the presidency US President Joe Biden’s public approval rating has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans seemingly increasingly critical of him. its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters / Ipsos opinion poll. US President Joe Biden. (Photo: AP / PTI) The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of American adults approved of Bidens’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were unsure. 4 Hundreds of migratory singing birds crash into NYC skyscrapers When you have 226 dead migratory birds hit by the window one morning, it’s hard to get them all in one picture. @_WTCOfficial the lights can be turned off, the windows can be treated. Please do something. @ 4WTC AND @ 3wtcnewyork do not let this be your legacy. @NYCAudubon @wildbirdfund pic.twitter.com/Qiu8Wqmilf Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer) September 14, 2021 Hundreds of birds that migrated through New York City this week died after crashing into the city’s glass towers, a massive victim event noted by posts by Audubon volunteers in New York City showing the World Trade Center filled with bird carcasses. 5 The President of Somalia suspends the executive powers of the Prime Minister Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced on Thursday that he had withdrawn the powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. The decision is the latest development in a bitter dispute that has plunged the country into a constitutional crisis.

