Sydney pilots quarantine at home while Australia looks set to reopen the border





Sydney is testing home quarantine for vaccinated travelers

Trial for using controversial facial recognition technology

Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Sydney and Melbourne

Victoria to ease some restrictions from Friday evening SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) – Australian officials will try a home quarantine system for fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday as the country moves to reopen its borders despite ongoing cases of COVID -19. Australia closed its international border in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively for citizens and permanent residents who are required to pass a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense. “This is the next step in our plan to reopen safely and stay open,” Morrison said, adding that the trial could set the standard for “how we live with COVID-19.” Sydney, which has received more returnee residents than other Australian cities, will judge the seven-day quarantine program at home later this month. Authorities will use a mobile phone app and face recognition technology to monitor compliance by about 175 people, including residents, non-residents and some Qanta air crews (QAN.AX). “This is very welcome news for our crews who have flown overseas to bring Australians home and transport essential goods, leaving months in quarantine since the pandemic began,” Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement. statement. The use of the technology, already piloted with defense personnel returning to the state of South Australia, has been criticized by privacy activists. Read more Australia has closed Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities and the capital Canberra, affecting nearly half of its population of 25 million, in response to an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that began in June. Victoria reported 510 new cases, most in the state capital Melbourne, on Friday, its second-highest daily rise this year and one death. New South Wales reported 1,284 new cases, most in Sydney, from 1,351 on Thursday, and 12 deaths. Morrison announced the home quarantine trial ahead of a national cabinet meeting later in the day where federal and state leaders plan to discuss vaccine passports and further ease delays. The federal government reopening plans envision Australia achieving a 70-80% vaccination rate for its adult population. The national rate is currently around 45%, but is expected to increase rapidly with just over 70% of people over the age of 16 taking the first dose. Both New South Wales and Victorian leaders have outlined new freedoms for vaccinated adults, with some restrictions on rallies and trips to Melbourne to be eased by Friday night after Victoria reached the first dose target of 70% a week earlier. However, not all heads of state and territory agree on reopening plans, with some preferring to pursue an eradication strategy. Even with the rapid Delta eruption, Australia has largely avoided high numbers seen in many comparable countries, with around 82,000 cases and 1,141 deaths, through rapid blockades and hotel quarantines for international travelers. Reporting by Renju Jose; Edited by Jane Wardell Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

