Australia will allow some returnees to quarantine at home





The Australian state of New South Wales will allow some returning international travelers to be quarantined at home starting at the end of the month, possibly signaling the beginning of the end for the country’s strict hotel quarantine system. The pilot program will allow 175 fully vaccinated people to be isolated in their homes for seven days instead of spending two weeks in a government-designated facility, Stuart Ayres, a New South Wales government official, announced Friday. Police will use location-based tracking and face recognition technology to monitor the movements of new arrivals, he added. Similar technology has been used in Western Australia since November. The program will help the country plan the next steps towards the completion of the current system, Mr. Ayres said at a news conference: We need to be able to learn what happens when we quarantine people at home. Australia needs to reopen. We need to get rid of blockages; we need to re-engage with the world. Passengers arriving in Australia are currently required to spend two weeks in a hotel room. But points in the quarantine system in place are hard to find. The border is closed to almost everyone except returning citizens, many of whom have faced flight cancellations due to tight seat restrictions on the number of arrivals. In July, the lid was halved up to 3,000 passengers a week, further complicating several Australian attempts to return home.

The pilot program announcement comes as New South Wales achieves a key vaccination goal: Half of all residents over the age of 16 have now received two doses of a Covid vaccine, while more than 80 percent have had at least one. The state is battling one of the country’s worst outbreaks, with 1,284 new cases and 12 deaths recorded on Friday. Greg Hunt, the federal health minister, also announced that Australia has exceeded its goal of providing a vaccine dose to 70 percent of people over the age of 16. It is an important and significant achievement in protecting Australians and keeping Australians safe, he said at a news conference on Friday. Victoria, which borders New South Wales, has also administered a first dose of Covid vaccine to at least 70 percent of the population over the age of 16 and will ease some restrictions starting late Friday evening. The vast majority of businesses remain closed and a curfew is still in place in Melbourne, the largest city. Australia will soon start vaccinating people with the Moderna vaccine, in addition to vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech. One million doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive by the end of the weekend, said Mr. Hunt. However, in response to Australia’s ongoing explosion, New Zealand will not resume quarantine travel between the two countries for at least another eight weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced on Friday. The country suspended the so-called trans-Tasman bubble in July as cases began to rise in Australia.

The city of New Zealand Auckland, home to a third of the country’s population, has been under a severe blockade for a month as the country tries to eliminate the Delta variant. New Zealand has so far recorded more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus and one death in the latest outbreak.

