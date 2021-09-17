NICE and PHE recommend that all employers provide mental health training for managers News and Features | tidings





Reducing stigma and equipping managers with the skills to have conversations with employees about mental health is likely to facilitate conversations that address concerns about their mental well-being, the guide says. The NICE and England Public Health Guide to Mental Welfare at Work covers how to create the right conditions to support mental well-being at work through an environment and culture of participation, equality, safety and justice in the workplace based on open. An independent steering committee, made up of mental health experts, employers, professionals from across the NHS, local government members and lay members, is recommended when providing mental health training to managers, employers should consider including: how to have a mental well-being conversation with an employee

information about mental well-being

how to identify early warning signs of poor mental well-being

resources for mental well-being

awareness of the stigma associated with poor mental well-being

continuous monitoring of mental well-being in the workplace The guide says that training should equip managers with the knowledge, tools, skills and resources to raise awareness of mental well-being at work. It should also improve employee understanding and engagement in organizational decisions and communication between managers and employees. Dr Paul Chrisp, director of the NICE guidance center, said“Even before the pandemic, the state of mental health of the nation has been a topic of conversation at home, at work and in the media. “Our new guide has taken into account the issues that were a problem before COVID-19 came out and new issues that have emerged as a result of the pandemic. “Reducing stigma and equipping managers with the ability to have conversations with employees about mental health is likely to ease conversations between managers and employees about any concerns about their mental well-being. This makes it more likely that managers can support employees with mental health issues. “Further research is needed in this area, but providing managers with the skills to discuss mental well-being improves the relationship between manager and employee so that they can identify and reduce job stressors. “This is a viable step that employers can implement and approve quickly without a large investment.” The committee agreed that it was important for all line managers to receive training and support. They considered that this was good practice in all industries and all sizes of the organization and that managers benefit in terms of their mental well-being from a sense of ability to perform their line management tasks. A Deloitte report, Mental health and employers Case update for investment published in January 2020, estimates that poor mental health among employees costs employers in the UK 42 42 billion – 45 45 billion each year. This is made up of absenteeism costs of around 7 7 billion, job performance despite poor health and poor performance – costs ranging from around 27 27 billion to mil 29 billion and turnover costs of around 9 9 billion. This is an increase of about 6 billion and 16% in the figures in our 2017 report, driven mainly by an increase in presentation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/nice-and-phe-recommend-all-employers-give-mental-health-training-for-managers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos