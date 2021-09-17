Russians go to the polls amid anger over the economy and Covid | Russia

Russians will go to the polls starting Friday for parliamentary elections that could serve as a platform for popular outrage over the economy, cracking down on opponents and the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. But the ruling United Russia party is likely to find a way to maintain control of the drowning in its control of the State Duma.

As it stifles political opposition and independent media, the Kremlin is trying to solve a simple mathematical problem: how can it amplify the number of United Russia, which is voting at historic lows, without provoking the kind of protests that erupted over widespread incidents of crude voter fraud in 2011.

Prior to the vote, which will be held for three days, there has been growing support for the Communist Party, while the other opposition after Alexei Navalny, a jailed Kremlin critic, has sought to consolidate itself through a smart voting effort that identified mostly communist candidates. as the strongest challengers.

There are many people who are unhappy, said Anastasia Bryukhanova, an independent candidate from one of the most oppositional districts in northwestern Moscow. The biggest problem remains the lack of confidence in our power, the lack of confidence in the elections themselves. The biggest battle is to get people to the polling station and at least try to resist.

The Communist Party of Russia has seen its polls rise above 19% in recent weeks, largely due to stagnant wages and rising prices. She has also sought to expand her appeal, bringing in younger candidates from the party youth wing or going abroad in previous post-election (FPTP) elections in local districts.

But the party has often been linked to United Russia and is still led by the same leader, Gennady Zyuganov, who ran against Boris Yeltsin in 1996. While opposing Vladimir Putin’s proposal to renew his presidential mandate during the constitutional referendum in recent years, he has often ridiculed as a pocket objection.

Many people say that, in their view, the leadership of the Communist Party often makes compromises that they do not trust them, said Mikhail Lobanov, a candidate for the party in a district west of Moscow, in a television interview this week. I think the communist party and its leadership need to change: it needs to become more radical, more decisive. Do not give in to pressure. And then she can get the support of people who have left her.

United Russia, meanwhile, has seen its support at the bottom, with less than 30% of Russians telling state polls they would vote for the ruling party. To maintain its current constitutional majority (there are 336 out of 450 deputies in the current Duma), the party will rely on winning the FPTP districts, an election format that has expanded in recent years to 225 of the Duma’s 450 open seats.

In Moscow, the United Russia has nominated candidates from popular initiatives, such as search and rescue nonprofit Liza Alert, to attract votes. Putin also signed the distribution of cash to families and members of the military before the vote, and local governments are offering prizes such as new apartments, cars and gift certificates to those who register to vote online.

Leading opponents of the government have been jailed, disqualified or fled the country, including Dmitry Gudkov, a former Duma member. She has also sought to split the opposition vote, in some cases with doppelgangers who can pull out precious ballots in close contests. Two opponents of Boris Vishnevsky, a veteran St. Petersburg lawmaker critical of the Kremlin, even changed their names and appearances to deceive voters on the ballot. I have never seen anything like it, he said in an interview.

Past votes, particularly in 2011, have been marred by ballot stuffing and other crude attempts to secure not just a United Russia victory, but an overwhelming one for the ruling party. The biggest change in voting these years is that it will take place over three days and also online, maximizing turnout and making it extremely difficult to confirm that the number of ballots matches the number of voters. Golos, an election NGO that has been appointed a foreign agent by the Russian government, has said that only 50% of the country’s areas will have independent observers.

When all else fails, United Russia will hope for opposition conflicts to split the protest vote and give victory to a friendly candidate.

Bryukhanova, a rare independent voter in Russia, was recently backed by Navalnys’ clever voting scheme, snubbing another liberal candidate from Yabloko’s established party, if somewhat ineffective.

I consider the decision in our district a big mistake, wrote Marina Litvinovich, her opponent. But it would be wrong to decide on [voters]With If you want to support smart voting, then vote for the candidate you suggest. If you want to support me, then vote as your heart tells you.

Those who succeed will find themselves incomparable in the Duma. But Bryukhanova said it was worth it. First of all, it has to do with symbolism. To show that it is possible. To show that a politician like me with my views can win this election, even with all their violations.