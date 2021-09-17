Elections Canada Returning Officer NWT Speaks of COVID-19 Voting Security

Although some voters may not be able to get to the polls on Monday due to isolation, Election Canada has plans to ensure that those who can cast a ballot can do so efficiently and safely.

Leanne Tait, NWT Returning Officer for Canada Elections, said all 93 polls will be open across the territory and people will be able to vote for their elected politician unless something unexpected happens. .

The only concern I have is whether there is a new public health order from now until election day, for which we have not yet received a plan, she said.

In areas where there is a high risk of spreading, such as the North Slave blast communities, she has worked closely with the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer to ensure conditions are safe.

We had to make some adjustments as we learned and worked with public health officials, she said of the campaign period.

CPHO Dr. Kami Kandola set a 25-person limit for rallies closed for two weeks in communities affected by the blast, starting Sept. 8.

In Behchoko, for example, which is under a control order, we have worked closely with public health to identify a plan that limits the number of people who may be inside a polling station at the same time, Tait said.

In Yellowknife, Tait said some polling stations have been made larger to increase security, while others have seen increased restrictions on the number of people in one facility at a time.

It may happen that people have to wait a little longer in a lineup because we are only dealing with a small number in one structure at a time, she acknowledged, adding that she has applied for changes under public health constraints. in some cases. In Behchoko, we will have three polls in the community arena and in each of the three polls, we can have 15 voters, plus our staff. CPHO looks at the site plan, our COVID mitigation strategies and how far people will be and comes up with a number they are happy with.

Voters heading to the polls are required to take security measures such as wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing. There will be hand sanitizers and people should be prepared to provide personal information for contract tracking purposes.

Staff stations

Several northerners have contacted NNSL Media this week to express concern about a possible lack of access to voting.

Velma Delorme, a Fort Resolution resident, said a person in her community resigned at the last minute from overseeing voting in the village community hall to get another job. She was concerned that the Canadian election might not have plans for Fort Resolution voters.

But Tait said Fort Resolution will have an open poll Monday and that there are always back-up plans in case poll workers fail to meet their commitments.

We’ve set up a polling station, we’ve recruited poll workers, we’ve sent materials out and we’ve been in touch with the people who run the polls, and so there are no issues that I am aware of at Fort Resolution, she said.

Tait added that it is not uncommon for plans to fail for scheduled voting staff or for last-minute changes to occur.

There are people who are resigning because they have been put in isolation, or who have taken another job, or have other commitments or whatever, she said. We have built it in our planning and have a model which places a minimum of four people in a polling station.

She added that her active planning also includes the ability to hire a polling station with a minimum of two people and that there have been survey or standby survey staff who have been recruited in all communities.

We know these things happen and so we have plans in place to deal with those inevitable last minute changes as they happen, she said.