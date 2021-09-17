Helium-3 will be extracted from Canadian tritium: Corporate





September 16, 2021 Tritium stored at Canada’s Darlington Nuclear Power Plant will be a source of helium-3 for applications in quantum computing, medicine and safety. Laurentis Energy Partners plans to extract and commercialize the isotope by the end of this year. Don Perrie from Ontario Generation Power in control of new helium-3 extraction vehicle (Image: Laurentis) “By increasing the supply of this rare isotope, we can help save lives, advance high-tech industries and expand the frontiers of science,” said Jason Van Wart, vice president of Laurentis. The company is currently installing “a new custom-made tool” in Darlington to extract helium-3. It aims to “develop a long-term trade agreement … to further refine and distribute helium-3 to customers worldwide in healthcare, safety and advanced research”. “We are particularly proud to be the first civilian, non-military source of helium-3,” Van Wart said. Laurentis is a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, which owns and operates Darlington, a four-unit power plant that produces 3,512 MWe about 100 miles east of Toronto. Helium-3 is a stable non-radioactive gas with a wide range of applications. Used in security monitors in ports around the world to detect radioactive material; in science and quantum computing used to cool devices to temperatures close to absolute zero; is required by particle accelerators; and as a stable, non-radioactive gas, it can enhance the magnetic resonance imaging of the lungs. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Helium-3-to-be-extracted-from-Canadian-tritium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos