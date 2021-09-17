Russia goes to the polls amid a crackdown on political dissent





Voters will elect members of the State Duma – the lower house of the Russian parliament – as well as several regional and municipal leaders.

The ruling United Russia party, which backs President Vladimir Putin, is expected to win a majority. And the country’s troubled opposition – which has backed voting tactical efforts to get rid of Putin’s monopoly on power – seems less likely to reverse the country’s slide toward authoritarian rule.

Two opposition activists who spoke to CNN claim that Russian authorities have made extreme efforts to prevent them from winning office as part of a concerted effort to cancel the election race.

The head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, has dismissed criticism of the vote, saying Russia’s “entire political and social spectrum” is represented in the election. But political observers say the vote leaves little room for genuine opposition to Putin, and that independent political activism is limited to an increasingly narrow space.

The latest blow to political dissent was signaled when Kremlin critic and politician Alexey Navalny was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok in Siberia in August 2020. Navalny blames Russian security services for his assassination attempt, which the Russian government has repeatedly denied. The US and the European Union largely agree and have sanctioned Russian officials for their involvement. After undergoing a long treatment in Germany, a defiant Navalny returned to Moscow in January 2021 – and was arrested immediately. Angry Navalny supporters, including his wife Yulia Navalnaya, took to the streets and nationwide protests ensued. But the following month, Navalny was sentenced to prison after a Moscow court ruled he had violated parole conditions in a 2014 case. His sentiment sparked more demonstrations, but while tensions were high, with thousands of arrests and heavy handwriting accounts by police, Russia did not descend into the kind of mass riot seen after the contested 2020 elections in neighboring Belarus. However, Russian authorities responded strongly by outlawing Navalny’s political move in April – labeling it “extremist”, forcing it to shut down and rendering its members unfit to run in the election. Many of Navalny’s allies fled the country as a result, while others who remained were subject to ongoing lawsuits – accused of violating sanitary rules during the pandemic by calling for protests – and faced restrictions on their freedoms. “They are afraid of new leaders” A Navalny ally, Violetta Grudina, told CNN that authorities tried to go to extremes to prevent her from running in the regional elections. Grudina, who ran Navalny’s regional office in Murmansk, claims she was forcibly hospitalized for coronavirus in July in what she believes was an attempt to make her miss the deadline to submit relevant election documents. Despite the final submission of her application, the local election commission did not register her as a candidate because of her “extremist” association with Navalny, she said. “Putin does not like any kind of competition and he destroys all his political competitors. They [the authorities] they are afraid of the new leaders, “Grudina said, while vowing to continue her efforts to implement political change. Grudina posted an official response to her appeal to stay on the ballot on her Facebook page. The document – which CNN was unable to verify independently – said there was no evidence of election law violations. Kremlin “cleans the electoral field” On May 31, Andrei Pivovarov, the former chief executive of Open Russia – an opposition group linked to jailed Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky – was planning to go on holiday when law enforcement officers boarded his plane in St. Petersburg and He has been in jail since then accused of running an “undesirable organization”, and a Facebook post he shared in August 2020 has been cited as the reason for opening a criminal case. Pivovarov responded in writing from the Krasnodar prison to questions sent to him by CNN. “The main reason for my arrest was my plans to run in the State Duma elections,” he said in his written response, adding that he had not hidden anything and was ready to start campaigning when he was arrested. Pivovarov was not hit by the ballot. But his chances of winning from prison – as a candidate with the liberal Yabloko party – have been clearly reduced. “In this election, the Kremlin has set itself the task of completely clearing the constituency … In the context of declining United Russia ratings and rising protests, strong independent candidates have been ousted because of their campaigns. bright, can significantly affect the situation, “said Pivovarov. “The Kremlin can not allow this on the eve of the 2024 elections and decided to fully clarify [the political ground] of all living things. ” Monitor: The first big test for ‘Smart Voting’ Tatiana Stanovaya, a political analyst at Carnegie Moscow and founder of R.Politik, told CNN that the Duma election was merely a contributing factor to the controversy and that a referendum last summer saw Putin’s constitutional conditions in essence. the restoration – paving the way for him to run again in 2024 – was a major turning point, and resulted in a “new regime”. In her view, Russia’s silovik – security veterans who hold key positions in government – do not care about local elections. Rather, the tough response to any civil disobedience is part of a “long-term process” to maintain control in Russia, she said. Pointing to low polls for Navalny across the country, Stanovaya said that with little resistance from society, authorities choose to go with the toughest approach they can. But polls from the state-funded VTsIOM poll also show that support for United Russia is low, around 29%. Stanislav Andreichuk is co-chairman of Golos, an independent Russian election observer who was labeled a foreign agent last month. He believes this has been done to make it more difficult for the group to monitor the election, and says he believes authorities are concerned about the numbers and the potential impact of an initiative encouraged by the Navalny team, known as ” Smart Voting. ” Smart voting calls on Russians to vote tactically in support of a more capable candidate to remove a president from United Russia. The Navalny team published its list Wednesday with very few opposition candidates standing; most of the candidates he recommends are members of the Communist Party. “The authorities are not entirely sure what the results will be due to civic activism and the impact of Smart Voting. These elections are the first major elections. [national] test for Smart Voting, “Andreichuk said. Andreichuk admits that United Russia is likely to win a majority, as expected, but says the question is how big it is. Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked access to Smart Voting’s website because of its links to an “extremist organization”, a reference to Navalny’s now illegal political movement. And Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested the smart voting effort was, in fact, a campaign designed to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Russian election. “We have a negative view of him,” he told a news conference Friday. “We think they are provocation attempts that actually hurt voters.” ‘We can not give up’ Anastasia Bryukhanova is one of the few opposition candidates running for a seat in the Duma, a wealthy area of ​​Moscow. She has relied on Navalny’s Smart Voting list and says she hopes to increase her vote share by 7 to 12%. Despite the difficult battle for the opposition, she thinks it is important to continue. “I believe we should always participate,” Bryukhanova told CNN. “We can not give up.” Despite the pressure, Bryukhanova is optimistic about the future of Russian politics. “One day this regime will end anyway, for whatever reason. And by this time, I would like us to have this liberal force of people with experience in campaigning, politics and speech,” she said. Pivovarov told CNN that he thinks Russia will continue to see a “further tightening of the screws”. But he also remains optimistic, he said, because he believes from the number of letters he receives from across the country that “most” want change. “They still can not be called opposition, but the demand for change is growing, and the composition of the State Duma that will be offered to them will not satisfy them,” he said.

