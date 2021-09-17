Trudeau big bet – POLITICO

That bullet shattered early. And Trudeau is now in a close race against Conservative leader Erin OToole in the final part of a 36-day campaign that ends Monday.

Trudeau survived the 2019 election with a weakened minority after campaigning in the shadow of SNC-Lavalin and ethical controversiesWith Revelations that he had worn racist clothing decades ago did not help either, damaging his image as a progressive leader.

Then and now, former President Barack Obama posted on Twitter an endorsement of the campaign in the last half. In 2021, after leading Canada through the worst Covid-19 pandemic, Trudeau needed no support.

A Liberal party insider says it is too early to bring down Trudeau because the same people who worked with the Liberal leader during the last election are on the campaign team this year.

To be up, to be down, to be behind, to campaign does not go the way you want. Jeez, that sounds a lot like 2019, right? they said.

Trudeau’s proposal that elections should take place now, two years earlier and in the midst of a continuing pandemic, has drawn repeated scrutiny. His critics have criticized the campaign as an exercise in feeding the egos of prime ministers rather than an act of good governance.

Eric Grenier, author of Writing, said the favorable lines of the Trudeaus trend began to return as soon as the elections were held in mid-August, the same day that the capital of Afghanistan in Kabul collapsed.

People’s voting intentions are unlikely to move just because they are upset about election time, Grenier offered. However, the perception that calling elections is in Trudeaus’s self-interest could affect the way people vote, he said. I think she raised the question why are we doing this?

That was to be a political choice, a referendum on Canada’s future, the prime minister said. But to many observers it seems more about Trudeau’s ego and cynical vote buying.

Shortly before the campaign, Ottawa competed to close national early learning and childcare agreements with voting-rich provinces, including British Columbia and Quebec. There are two regions where Liberals hope to have electoral benefits.

More ambition for climate change was another explanation Trudeau gave to Canadians.

The party platform includes promises to stop the export of thermal coal by 2030, reduce methane emissions and reduce emissions from the oil and gas sector. While the New Democrats and the Greens have proposed more aggressive targets for reducing emissions, climate policy experts give the Liberals higher marks to support their platform with policies and costs. Conservatives have come to the center with a comprehensive climate plan with the lowest emission reduction target, but policy experts have described it as brief in detail about costs and deadlines.

Instead of talking about climate and energy economics, Trudeau and OToole, the campaign’s predecessors, have devoted more time to raising perennial issues, such as gun control and abortion.

Political gambling has left some insiders of the Federal Liberal Party with a sense of regret for calling the election at allwith

Trudeau led a minority government that was able to work with opposition parties to launch new massive aid programs during a pandemic. But the spotlight on the election has put new attention on Trudeaus’s record in campaign promises.

His government achieved a 2015 promise to legalize marijuana, but high-profile promises to bring about electoral reform, to complete all long-term drinking water consultations for First Nations reserves by March 2021, and to implement the national universal pharmacy or have been abandoned or delayed.

His potential trudeau could end up back where he started with a minority government. The results would again challenge the need for the $ 600 million election and raise questions about his leadership and future prospects.

We may not have a clear result, in which case we could go back to the spring election, said Michael Wernick, a former Privy Council official, of a possible scenario that could await Canadians on the other side of election day.

If a government leads a minority, it must look beyond the line for support from one party or another to maintain the House’s trust and continue governing. Elections can be spurred if the government loses the confidence of the House. This test traditionally takes place every spring when the government declares its budget, or any other bill it considers a matter of confidence, to vote for MPs.

To add to the intrigue, in Canada’s parliamentary system, if the Conservatives get a minority on Monday, Trudeau will still have a leading blow. The current prime minister takes the first blow in maintaining the the trust of the House of CommonsWith Trudeau he would have to reach agreements with other parties like the New Federal Democrats, the Bloc Québécois and the Greens for a coalition government.

But these elections were not to be compromised; was about cementing Trudeau’s legacy as a political unicornThe problem is that the unicorn has made some enemies within his party.

After six years in power, some of Trudeaus’ biggest critics include former members of the liberal liberal group and federal cabinet. Trudeau, who has considered herself a feminist, made headlines in 2015 for appointing Canada’s first gender-balanced cabinet.

In the few years since then, some of the same women who ran some of the most difficult files in Trudeaus’s cabinet are now among the strongest critics of prime ministers.

Jody Wilson-Raybould, a former liberal justice minister who was ousted from the Trudeau group, has written in her new book that she told the prime minister I wish I had never met after he asked her to leave the SNC-Laval case. Liberal Cabinet Minister Jane Philpott was also expelled from Trudeaus group for the support of her friend.

When Celina Caesar-Chavannes, a former Liberal MP who left the Liberal Commission after breaking the rank to support Wilson-Raybould, said supporting the Conservative candidate running with the riding she represented. Former Liberal MP Michelle Simson responded online saying: Trust me, she probably is not the only onewith

Simson and Trudeau were first elected in 2008. She sat next to the next prime minister in the House of Commons for a term before being defeated in 2011.

He was very noisy and without steak. That was my personal observation, Simson said. She recalled that Trudeau was completely unengaged for long Canada-Colombia trade agreement more than a decade ago.

She said the centralization of power has grown under Trudeau’s stance as the leader of the government headed by the Office of the Prime Minister. It’s a trend of core members have long been noted as a concern, reminiscent of major centralized American-style campaigns that risk alienating Canadians from engaging in local fraud.

Federal Liberals rely less and less on membership, except election time when they want street volunteers, Simson said. A factor that motivated her to leave her party membership last year, even though she is still identified as a Liberal.

He has lost the support of women, Simson said, referring to the prime ministers’ treatment of Wilson-Raybould. I think he took a small turn in 2015. I think the glow started to come out in 2019.

Trudeau, being the son of a long-serving former prime minister, has spent most of his life in the public eye. He has become a brand to himself, idealized as a progressive leader. Good for the allies when he wins, but six years of rule have left their mark on the Trudeaus brand.

Abacus Data pollster David Coletto said a leading brand was expected to eventually wander with their parties over time. Stephen Harper and the conservative brand became deeply intertwined at the end of his 10 years in office. Chretien and the Liberal brand were deeply connected, he said.

For now, I do not think you will have many voters there who say, I love the Liberals, but I hate Trudeau or I love Trudeau and I hate the Liberals, Coletto said. two [go] hand by hand.

Asked on Thursday whether he would consider a return to power with a reduced minority an approval or lawsuit for his approach to politics and governance, Trudeau pushed the question.

We are convinced that Canadians want to move forward, he said, working on a keyword of his parties’ campaign slogan in his response.