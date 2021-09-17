Elections in Canada are heating up. Some fear that American-style political polarization will ensue

“Every Canadian has met a Justin Trudeau in his life – privileged, right and always looking for number one. He was looking for number one when he called these expensive and unnecessary choices in the midst of a pandemic. This is not leadership, that’s self-interest. And it’s Justin Trudeau all the time, “O’Toole said as the child behind him jumped away.

He went on for nearly 20 minutes, accusing the left-leaning Liberal Party leader of corruption, concealment of information and launching an “American-style” disinformation campaign against O’Toole himself and his party’s policies.

“I would say he is all talkative and actionless, but that is worse. A person so blinded by his ambition that he can not see the rot in his party. A man who is not a feminist, not an environmentalist, not a public servant, a man who is self-centered and clearly focused on himself, “O’Toole said.

O’Toole’s attack was like lightning that ruined an already ugly and unstable national election campaign on many fronts. The pronounced and very personal attack inevitably sparked a counterattack by Trudeau a few hours later.

“I’m not objecting to his character. I’m not saying he does not love his children. I’m saying he ‘s wrong about how to provide jobs and prosperity and a place of protection for people in the future. “But this is what Canadians get. I will let him and his representatives, the anti-Wax movement and the lobby and the anti-election mob continue to attack me, well. I will stay focused on the Canadians,” Trudeau said. a press conference in Vancouver on Monday.

Canada votes on September 20th

In a matter of weeks, snap elections in Canada turned into a cable for Trudeau, giving his conservative opponent the opportunity to launch personal attacks in a decisive and consistent manner rarely heard in the country’s political discourse.

The vote, scheduled for September 20, involves six federal parties. While Trudeau and O’Toole are likely to be the only leaders capable of forming a government, given their national support, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), polls well and can hold again the balance of power in every Canadian parliament.

Pandemic, climate change, housing affordability and gun control have all emerged as key issues with voters.

But Trudeau’s vulnerability is, in fact, the election itself, which he caused voluntarily as the fourth wave of the pandemic in Canada began.

Trudeau called early elections in mid-August, barely two years into his minority government, betting he could take advantage of his pandemic treatment to win a majority in parliament. But once-favorable polls have quickly changed course, with O’Toole and Trudeau now in a statistical relationship, according to national follow-up polls in recent days.

“On the second day of the election the daily polls started coming out and we saw a daily slide of the Liberals and Justin Trudeau. It was daily, it was ruthless and it sat down every day. Meanwhile the Conservatives, with their new leader Erin O ‘ Toole, were climbing, “said Philippe J. Fournier, founder of Project 338Canada, a statistical model of electoral forecasting that tracks polls, historical and demographic data.

Few Canadians see the need for this election, and Fournier adds that holding it over the summer during a global pandemic has angered many voters who cannot identify a compelling “ballot box” issue to justify the venture.

Canadians are trying to enjoy the last days of summer, Fournier says, and many are upset with the political poll, advertising, showcase, all while trying to cope with the pandemic.

Wedge issues and Canadian conservatism

As much as candidates have tried to make meaningful involvement in the issue, a wave of polarization among voters — one that seems to reflect the American experience — is emerging, especially in cultural issues or so-called “wedges” such as abortion rights, gun control, and climate change.

The pandemic in particular has sparked outrage among a small but savage minority who oppose some Covid protocols, particularly vaccine and mask mandates. Earlier this month a protester threw gravel at Trudeau at a campaign event in Ontario after the Canadian leader was chased by angry demonstrators over his pandemic policies.

The hot and visceral character of this campaign has alarmed some activists and educators that Canada’s increasingly polarized politics is following the path of the United States.

“We like to look at the US and say ‘no we’, and I think we are now at a time when we have to say, ‘Yes, and so can we,'” says Notisha Massaquoi, an assistant professor of health and society at the University of Toronto and a Black community activist.

“We’ve seen it, we know it can happen, we know a population can ignite and it can become powerful and it can become a leader,” Massaquoi said, explaining that she fears a government of Canada’s future could use wedge issues, such as racing, to mobilize its voter base in harmful ways.

Asked by CNN how his conservatism is similar to or different from that of the American Republicans, O’Toole, Trudeau’s main rival, is careful not to answer the question directly, but explains that it is a “tent party.” great “.

“I’m a young conservative leader with a new style. I have served in the military, in the Canadian Armed Forces, I have worked in the private sector, I have worked in the political arena. We need less famous politics, more “a bit of the partition policy we’ve seen under Mr. Trudeau, and more of a positive policy that the Conservative Party is bringing to Canada with our plan for Canada ‘s economic recovery,” he said.

O’Toole has had some success calling himself a more progressive conservative leader. He says he is pro-choice, has a climate plan and believes in gun control.

Trudeau has, however, accused him of being on the side of “crowds against vaccination” and that he wants to take the country “backwards” by jeopardizing public policies that many Canadians consider sacred, such as gun control and universal health care.

At almost every campaign stop, O’Toole has underlined that he is pro-vaccine, but does not believe vaccine mandates are effective or necessary. He has also denied that he would do anything to introduce private sector healthcare in Canada.

Meanwhile, as a former air sailor with 12 years of military service, O’Toole highlights another kind of difference between him and the well-heeled prime minister: “When Mr Trudeau was celebrating and we had all seen the photos, I was doing search and rescue missions in the military, “says O’Toole.

An exhausted nation

The fourth wave of the pandemic has intensified over the past month of the campaign, with active cases of Covid-19 more than doubling throughout the summer.

The Canadian Health Agency warns that “there is a risk that hospitalization rates will exceed capacity”. While more than 78 percent of qualified Canadians are now fully vaccinated, new cases of Covid-19 continue to strain hospitals, particularly in the western provinces.

It has been relentless and exhausting, says Massaquoi, adding that she has personally lost six relatives to Covid-19, with many Canadians of color suffering similar losses.

And yet the political debate in Canada has not yet met with the moment by engaging in the policies of the coalitions of voters and the leaders they support. Instead, the campaign seems increasingly influenced by vocal advocates in political silos.

“We do not have the energy to mobilize racist communities for example, we do not have the energy to mobilize indigenous communities during this election period because all our resources have been depleted due to Covid-19. We are able to survive,” Massaquoi explains. .

In the absence of that intended commitment, Fournier says voters’ intentions remain “in flux.”

“Right now, in my model I count 61 of the 338 rides that have been set up,” he says. “This is a huge amount,” he continues, adding that it is a nightmare that the election has so many seats too close to be called just days before the vote.

“We can have a lot of surprises,” he says.