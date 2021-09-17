International
Climate will dominate the UN General Assembly next week
The United Nations General Assembly highlights climate change next week, with many countries hoping the world’s major economies provide details on how they will provide the policies and finances needed to reduce global warming pollution.
The annual UN meeting comes less than six weeks before leaders travel to Glasgow, Scotland, to highlight the actions they are taking to limit global warming. Developing countries are also likely to seek assurances that the summit will proceed fairly given the challenges posed by COVID-19.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a rally Monday with several dozen heads of state to address how nations could boost their climate goals ahead of Glasgow.
It’s a signal from the Secretary-General and others that we must do everything we can, said Pete Ogden, Vice President for Energy, Climate and Environment at the United Nations Foundation, a charity that supports the activities of the United Nations.
President Biden will also be pushing for stronger action during a virtual meeting today with the leaders of the Forum of Greater Economies, a group he revived earlier this year to support the sincere dialogue between the world’s leading climate polluters .
The 17-nation forum includes China, India, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and the European Union. A White House official speaking to reporters Wednesday gave no details on which leaders will attend.
The administration also plans to announce a common goal to significantly reduce methane emissions, a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas closely linked to natural gas production and agriculture (Greenwire, 16 September).
Reuters reported earlier this week that the US and EU worked to create the global methane promise, which would aim to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The White House declined to comment, but the official said Rapid methane reduction may be the most effective short-term strategy for controlling global warming.
Why it matters
The world is not on the right track to curb rising global temperatures.
An August report by leading climate scientists put it in sharp focus. An analysis this week added to its weight, showing that the efforts of most nations, but especially of the largest emitters, are not enough to achieve Paris’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The previous momentum around a climate meeting expected by the US in April has slowed, he added (Climatewire, September 15).
According to current targets, global emissions would be twice as much as required to reach the 1.5 C limit, causing heat waves, floods and droughts to all increase more intensively.
or research paper by Chatham House published this week found that if countries’ national promises do not grow dramatically and plans to implement them do not grow, many of these impacts are likely to be blocked by 2040.
An updated UN report synthesizing the countries’ national climate action plans, or NDCs, is expected today. A previous report in February found that the ambition of major broadcasters was low and called on all nations, including those who had updated their targets, to look for new ways to increase their efforts.
reception
The US is among the developed countries that agreed to pay $ 100 billion a year starting in 2020 to help the poorest nations offset the effects of global warming. They failed to deliver on that promise last year, and vulnerable countries are demanding a clear deadline on how and when the next $ 100 billion will be delivered.
The finances are actually what will help us get out of the stalemate in Glasgow, said Mohamed Adow, head of Power Shift Africa and advisor to the Vulnerable Climate Forum, during a recent webinar.
Many countries will also ask if Biden will put more money on the table to help developing countries meet their climate commitments.
The US had said it planned to provide $ 5.7 billion a year to finance climate by 2024. But one last report by development group ODI indicated that if the US were to contribute its fair share of $ 100 billion, it would have to contribute about $ 40 billion.
Any objective analysis of responsibility and capacity shows that while some other countries are failing, the US is farther away from providing what it needs in climate finance, said Joe Thwaites, a climate finance expert at the Resources Institute. World.
The White House official who spoke to reporters Wednesday said the administration was aware of calls for climate funding and was talking about what it could do to mobilize more private capital and public sector dollars.
Different interests
Many large emitters are not yet associated with other types of action required.
The G7 nations agreed in June to suspend all public funding for coal development abroad by the end of this year (Climatewire, June 14).
But a subsequent meeting of climate ministers from the Group of 20, which includes several key coal consumers, ended without a similar agreement.
All eyes will be on whether China will use the General Assembly as an opportunity to clarify its exit from coal and, in particular, overseas coal financing, said Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, during a latest virtual seminar. with
Many will also watch if China increases its NDC. The country missed a July deadline to present new targets in time to be included in the synthesis report.
Li Shuo, a climate and energy activist in East Asia Greenpeace, said he expects Beijing to provide some details on how it will achieve its carbon target ahead of the Glasgow summit, but is less confident it will raise targets. his before.
Guterres, meanwhile, is likely to use the General Assembly to determine the need for solidarity ahead of future climate negotiations.
Green groups have called for the conference to be postponed, citing fears of insecurity and inequality, but some officials, including US climate envoy John Kerry, have said it would be a mistake.
The UN personal meeting next week could serve as a guide.
The UN General Assembly provides a truly unique moment to bring together entire collections of countries at the leadership level to focus on challenges, so this is an opportunity you will not let go, Ogden said.
