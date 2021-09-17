President Biden remarks at the Virtual Meeting of the Forum of Major Economies on Energy and Climate

Through Teleconferencing

South Court Auditorium

8:33 AM EDT

THE PRESIDENT: Good to see you all. Good morning. Thank you, Secretary Blinken. And a special thanks to Special Envoy Kerry. John has been a friend for a long time, and I have absolute confidence in his leadership in this matter.

We were honored to welcome you all today as one – as a follow-up to the Climate Leaders Summit we organized in April.

That summit made good a commitment I made to the American people that the United States would immediately return to the world stage and address the climate crisis.

I wanted to show that they were at a turning point and that there is a real consensus – a real consensus that while the climate crisis poses an existential threat, there is a silver lining.

The climate crisis also presents real and extraordinary economic opportunities to create jobs and raise the standard of living of people all over the world.

And I want to thank you and your efforts so far that I – and I need to – show you the consequences of inaction. But you all really know. Somewhat is somewhat arrogant for me to say this.

But over the past two weeks, I have traveled across the United States to see the damage and destruction from record hurricanes, record floods, and fires.

China continues – sorry – the climate continues to change across Europe, Africa and Latin America. And we – and you have endured massive floods. Fires have been lit across Australia, the Amazon and the Russian tundra. In Siberia – that sounds – I found it almost unbelievable – temperatures reached 118 degrees – 118 degrees – within the Arctic Circle.

The finding by the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change represents a red code for humanity. And the time to act is really narrowing, as the Secretary pointed out, to reach – close to a point of no return. We do not have much time.

So we have to act – all of us. We must act and we must act now.

When we met in April, we agreed to step up our efforts as we go to COP26 in Glasgow.

Today, Ive called us back together to sincerely appreciate our progress.

I am grateful to you – those who strengthened your contributions under the Paris Climate Agreement and set ambitious targets for 2030.

And thanks to your leadership, countries representing more than half of global GDP are committed to taking steps that will keep us away from our common possibilities of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But – but we know there is still a lot of work to be done, and, if there is anything, our work – in my opinion – has become more urgent.

Countries representing the Forum of Large Economies account for 80 percent of global emissions.

Without adequate commitments from any nation in this room, the goal of limiting heat to 1.5 degrees slips through our hands. And this is a disaster.

And here’s what I believe we need to do now and what we – we were doing here in the United States: We need to bring to Glasgow – we need to bring to Glasgow our highest possible ambitions.

Those who have not yet done so, time is running out.

For our part, in America, I am working to shift historic investments in – to modernize our most climate – friendly infrastructure, to build a clean energy future that creates millions of jobs and introduces new industries future.

As part of this work, the United States has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by between 50 and 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

And, you know, we set a goal since 2025 [2035] our energy sector will be – carbon free. And by 2030, 50 percent of cars sold in the United States, we believe, should be and should be electric vehicles.

Another step working with the European Union and other partners to launch is a Global Methane Oath to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.

This will not only quickly reduce the speed of global warming, but will also produce a very valuable side benefit, such as improved public health and agricultural production.

Support was being mobilized to help developing countries come together and commit to doing something meaningful – commit and seize this Virtual [vital] opportunity.

You know, we have already taken big steps within the country to address these emissions and create well-paying jobs, introduced by closing leaks and closing abandoned wells and gas wells.

We believe that the collective goal is ambitious but realistic. And we urge you to join us in announcing this promise at COP26.

Now, you know, we also need to make extra progress to support developing countries.

At the time, at the Leaders Summit in April, I announced that the United States was working to double our climate finance, tripled our support for 2024 adaptation for developing countries.

And I can assure you that you are looking for ways to go even further towards achieving the collective goal of mobilizing $ 100 billion a year from the developing world and for them [for the developing world]with

Next – our focus this year will be on building construction ambition on the road to Glasgow.

Glasgow is not our final destination. Whatever commitment we make at COP26, we all need to put together in Glasgow to continue strengthening our ambitions and actions next year and over the crucial decade to keep us at a point – below 1.5 degrees and keep it inside opportunities.

This is why this forum, I believe, is so important. And he was an important promoter of the Paris Climate Agreement. You know, it was – we have to keep playing a vital role in the future.

At this crucial point – to begin – the beginning of a crucial decade – I would like to use this forum to create a political momentum and consensus to promote concrete action in the four main spheres of energy, industry, land, Oceania.

And I want to be clear: This forum will – will complement, not replace, other forums.

In fact, in terms of energy and industry, we will closely align our efforts with the work of forums like the Ministry of Clean Energy and Mission Innovation – both of which, I am proud to say, the United States will lead the year next Me

I plan to start these efforts by bringing together ministers in January to discuss the goals of clean energy in the energy, transport, industry, construction sector.

We also want to focus on – ocean initiatives ahead of our Ocean Conference next February.

You know, I-plan to convene a leaders-level gathering so we can take stock of the collective progress we have made.

In closing – and thank you for your patience – I want to underline again the urgency of this moment and the extraordinary opportunity before us.

I look forward to continuing this work – work together and listen to how you plan to contribute to the climate ambitions that the world needs so urgently.

The time is now. The time is now. And thank you for your satisfaction.

I will now hand this over to Special Envoy John Kerry, but thank you.

8:41 AM EDT