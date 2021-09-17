Italy requires all employees to show evidence of vaccination: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin







Stefano Montesi / Corbis via Getty Images

Stefano Montesi / Corbis via Getty Images In the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinate its population, Italy is making COVID-19 health crossings mandatory for all workers, becoming the first European country to do so. In a newly approved measure unveiled Thursday by the Italian government, officials said digital vaccine certificates would be mandatory for all employees across the country. The passage of health, or “green transition, “details whether a person has been fully vaccinated, tested negative or recently cured of the virus. The transitions are available in both digital and paper formats. From October 15 until the end of the year, any employee who fails to submit their health vaccine certificate to their employer will be suspended without pay for up to five days, but will not be fired. Health crossings were originally introduced to facilitate travel around Europe, however, Italy has made it a requirement to eat inside restaurants, visit museums and gyms. “We are extending the obligation to go green all over the world of work, public and private, and we are doing this for two essential reasons: to make these places safer and to make our vaccination campaign even more strong, “said Italian health minister Roberto Speranza at a news conference, according to Euronewswith Unemployed citizens and those living on retirement will be excluded from showing their vaccine card, officials tell Euronews. News of Italy’s mandatory claim comes as the country reports more than 4.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 130,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. To date, 74% of Italians have at least one COVID vaccine and 68% are fully vaccinated. Italy has the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe, with Britain reporting more than 130,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Earlier this month, Italy made the green crossing a requirement for teachers and other public employees, as healthcare workers were asked to be vaccinated from March.

