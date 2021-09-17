Google and Apple said they have removed the Navalny voting app as Russian elections begin





Ivan Zhdanov, a key ally of the jailed dissident, posted on Twitter an image of an email he said was from Apple confirming the app had been blocked. The email said the app, also called Navalny, was removed because Russia designates the Kremlin critic’s anti-corruption foundation as “extremist”, a reference to his now illegal political movement. The application therefore contained content that is considered “illegal” on the site.

The Navalny app included recommendations for the opposition leader’s “Smart Voting” strategy, which urges Russians to vote tactically in support of a candidate more likely to get rid of a voter from the ruling United Russia party in the election. of the State Duma. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he considered the voting strategy a “provocation” and harmful to voters.

US tech companies have come under tremendous pressure from the Russian government in recent months. Some have been fined for not removing content that authorities consider “extremist” or “undesirable.” And Russian state media reported earlier this week that bailiffs visited Russia’s Google office on Monday.

Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that Google and Apple remove the Navalny app from their online stores. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement last Friday claiming that the US ambassador to Russia had been “summoned” to say that Russia had “irrefutable evidence of violations of Russian legislation by US digital giants” in connection with the election. .

Apples AAPL Google GOOGL neitherneitherhas issued official statements for the removal of the application from its online stores in Russia. Millions of Russians are expected to go to the polls over a three-day period starting Friday in the election against the backdrop of an unprecedented attack on democracy over the past year. Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter that the decision of the American tech giants is a “great disappointment” and an “act of political censorship” which “cannot be justified”. Zhdanov added that the Navalny team is considering filing lawsuits against Apple and Google. A person familiar with Google’s decision told CNN that the company blocked the app on Google Play Store due to legal “requirements” from the Russian Internet regulator. The person said Google has received reported public and private warnings of prosecution against its staff in Russia. Russian authorities threatened local Google staff in Russia with prosecution, according to the person known by the company decision. Russian state media TASS reported on Thursday that a Russian official issued a direct warning that criminal legal action would be taken for “illegal actions and continued deliberate inaction after receiving warnings”. The person familiar with the company decision said that Google has blocked further downloads of the app, but users who had downloaded it should not be affected. Peskov, A Kremlin spokesman said he welcomed the decision to remove the application as the move was a “legal requirement” that both platforms comply with Russian law. “That application is illegal in the territory of our country. Both platforms have received the request. And in accordance with the letter and the spirit of the law, they made such a decision, most likely, but this question should be addressed to those services , “Said Peskov.

