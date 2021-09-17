Britain signals its intention to return to the imperial system





LONDONR The British government said it was taking steps to return to its traditional system of imperial weights and measures, allowing shops and market stalls to sell fruits and vegetables labeled only in pounds and ounces, rather than in metric systems. grams and kilograms, a move she hailed as an example of the new post-Brexit countries freedoms. The plans, announced by David Frost, Brexit’s supervising minister, on Thursday were welcomed by Brexit supporters, many of whom argued that the transition to the metric system over the decades was a sign of unwanted European Union intervention in the lives of daily in Britain Me While the European Union currently requires members to use only the metric system, it had allowed Britain, when it was a member, to label its production in imperial units alongside metric units. There were also exceptions for traffic signs and beer. As part of its exit from the European Union, the British government is now reviewing thousands of EU rules it has maintained and determining whether they best serve the national interest. Those rules include the EU ban on sales to imperial units, which the British government said it would approve the changes in due course.

Ever since Britain formally seceded from the European Union on January 1, after nearly 50 years of membership, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promoted his vision of a Global Britain that would thrive without adhering to the rules set by the 27-member bloc. British officials have noted developments, such as the change in color of British passports from the European Union to burgundy to the traditional British blue, which was abolished in 1988, as bold and triumphant symbols of the countries’ new freedom. But critics, including 48 per cent of voters who did not support Britain’s exit, have said such advances seem small and unhelpful at a time when employers are trying to fill thousands of jobs, partly due to the exodus. of European Union immigrants since the vote to leave the bloc. Among the concerns about the countries’ fragile economic recovery are a series of time-consuming and confusing procedures that have made it more difficult to import and export goods to and from the European Union, shortages in British supermarkets and a rift over outstanding trade rules for Northern Ireland. with However, Mr. Frost, Brexit minister, said Thursday that moving towards the imperial system would be part of the broader changes Britain was making to take advantage of the new Brexit freedoms.

The prevailing regulations were often conceived and agreed in Brussels with little consideration for the UK national interest, he said in announcing the intention to introduce legislation to change the rules. We now have the opportunity to do things differently and ensure that Brexit freedoms are used to help businesses and citizens move forward and succeed. Tony Bennett, a member of Active resistance to metricity, a small group that for years has been pushing for England to return to its old weights and measurements, said he was celebrating development. Mr Bennett said the campaign to leave the European Union and the campaign to return to imperial measurements were about preserving what he saw as the gradual erosion of British culture and tradition. The system of weights and measures is an integral part of our daily lives and also of our written culture, our language, he said, citing expressions like a centimeter is as good as a mile, and moving forward. He estimates that he and his group have placed posters on thousands of billboards in public parks and on streets using the metric system in England over the past two decades.

Proponents of the metric system say its use is necessary for companies to compete globally, as so many countries use it. Those passionate about the metric system also point to the fact that Britain began its transition to the metric system in 1965, eight years before joining the European Union. Others said there were more urgent issues to focus on, such as cuts in public services.

A survey by YouGov in 2015 of British adults found that young people tend to favor the metric system, with more than 60 per cent of those aged 18 to 39 saying they would measure short distances in meters, compared with less than 12 per cent of those over 60 years old.

