



In response to an 86 percent increase in the number of hairy passengers over the past two years at VistaJet, the global card operator is building its VistaPet program with extended training of its cabin crew. The company said more than 200 of its in-cabin employees have undergone training in providing basic and behavioral basic care to furry companions for the company’s human clients, one in four of whom now travel with their pets and four-legged. “The rapid growth in [the number of] Pet adoptions are associated with a habit of having pets as everyday companions, “said Matteo Atti, executive director of marketing and innovation at VistaJet.” Rabbits are a new breed of pets flown by VistaJet, and as dogs continue make up the majority of animal passengers, the number of cats increased by 357 percent from 2019 to 2020. “ Extended cabin crew training includes: • Perform CPR procedures on pets, such as checking circulation, identifying the location of the heart, and measuring the ratio of compression to breathing. • Recognize drowning warning signs and best maneuvers to remove anything that blocks the pet’s airway • Check vital signs such as heart rate, body temperature, and mucosa and capillary refill time to determine circulation and oxygen levels • Identify indications for ingested or local poisoning – spider or insect bites – and best treatment for each • Understanding pet behaviors through reading body language, such as recognizing the difference between a dog wagging its tail quickly and a friendly shake or getting data from a cat’s eyes, ears and mustache. Extended cabin crew training adds to the services of the VistaPet program, which also includes a four-week pre-flight training course for dogs to help them adjust to aircraft engine sounds, air pressure and turbulence; flight meals designed in collaboration with a veterinarian to keep animals healthy and hydrated; sleeping mats for pets; flight comfort kits including treatments and shampoos and wipes without water; and rope toys for in-flight fun. “Importers it is important to continually evolve our services to provide better classroom travel solutions to all our travelers, making them feel safe and caring at all times,” Atti added.

