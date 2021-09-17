Top 10 world news: Taiwan reacts to ‘Ausuk’, Blinken’s deleted tweet and more, World News





As President of the USA Joe Biden announced a new alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia (known as Ausuk), some groups and international governments were surprised, including the European Union. However, Taiwan has thanked the three countries of the alliance for their ‘strong and open support’. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blink removed a tweet in which he stated that the US “will stay with the people of Hong Kong”, accusing Beijing undermining the long-term political stability of the city. In addition, North Korea is back in the news as two reports based on satellite photos reveal that the country is expanding a plant used to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs, showing that Kim Jong Un is softening the self-imposed boundaries in its nuclear weapons program set during discussions with the US. As China pulls out of new alliance, Taiwan thanks Australia and US for ‘strong and open support’ for Ausuk Taiwan, an island that China claims to be its province, has given its support to this newly formed alliance, unlike China. The nation has said it is not asking anyone to fight the Taiwan wars on its behalf, and has therefore not opposed the new alliance. “The US would stay with the people of Hong Kong,” Blinken wrote on Twitter; later deletes it A day later, Blinken sent out a more moderate tweet, removing the US offer to stay with Hong Kong residents and the clear urge to Beijing to listen to the voices of all Hong Kong residents. North Korea Expansion Plant Used to Make Weapon-Scale Uranium: Reports After months of relative silence, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently begun wielding his swords, indicating that he is trying to build his arsenal of weapons. PM Modi calls for SCO model to fight radicalism, extremism In a virtual speech at the annual SCO summit, Modi said the “main cause” of the problems the region faces is rising radicalization and developments in Afghanistan reflect the challenge. Lack of money could push Afghan authorities to turn to drug trafficking: Putin “There is a risk that the lack of funds in Afghanistan’s treasury could push those who control the country today to make money from the sale of drugs and weapons,” Putin said at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization. Check out: Pakistan bomb disposal team monitors stadium after NZ quits tournament After the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their tournament in Pakistan citing a “security alarm” on Friday (September 17th), the bomb disposal team and Pakistani security forces were seen conducting search operations at the stadium. Do Covid vaccines negatively affect menstrual cycles? Here is the truth Experts working in reproductive health have reported that some of their patients have experienced changes in their periods and have also experienced sudden vaginal bleeding. The father of the 7-year-old sues the school for the haircut without consent The father of a seven-year-old has claimed that his daughters violated his constitutional rights by forcing him to cut his hair without consulting her parents. ‘Stairs to Heaven’: Hawaii’s Famous Haiku Stairs Likely to Be Removed Due to unauthorized violation and accidents in the country, the iconic Haiku Stairs in Haiku, often known as the “Stairs to Paradise”, will be removed. Bangkok natives convert ‘taxi graveyards’ into vegetable gardens As the Covid pandemic disrupted the daily incomes of some taxi drivers in Bangkok, locals came up with a creative way of using abandoned taxis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-taiwan-reacts-to-ausuk-blinkens-deleted-tweet-and-more-413837 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

