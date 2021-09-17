Lebanon Crisis: More International Assistance Urgently Required – WHO Chief





Speaking from the capital, Beirut, at the end of a two-day visit to the besieged Mediterranean country, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes described the minority finding of basic and essential medicines. thoughWHOwhat has to fill the gaps in health in the last 15 years, the Director General of the WHO said that the situation had become very dire and that international assistance was needed immediately. It is not just COVID, almost all services are being affected, he said. We visited two hospitals today they told us you know, they had, patients, cancer patients or other patients but a shortage of medicines and those who could not afford not to have access to, they could not have medicine, so it means that other services are being interrupted, and that is life, life, life and death. Lebanon’s unprecedented political and economic crisis has been made worse by the COVID pandemic and the port explosion last August. Lack of fuel and energy Tedros said that when he wanted to meet with government officials, an author interrupted the meeting. Similar fuel sales have left hospitals operating at 50 percent capacity, the WHO Director-General said, adding that he had agreed to send a team of health experts to Lebanon to provide technical support as soon as possible. possible. The United Nations agency also provides gang assistance to the country’s medical sector, Tedros added. This includes purchasing essential medicines for 450,000 patients with acute and chronic conditions last year and this year. But Dr. ImanShankiti, WHO Representative in Lebanon, told reporters that issues are now growing and seeking to be formed to treat cancer patients, dialysis and emergency. At one point in time we were able to support 2,000 pediatric cancer cases and we were able to support 17,000 people with catastrophic medicines, but that is not enough, she said. I can not say that we have filled the gap, we have closed the absence. The needs are great. It takes a whole Government approach (to address shortcomings). Risk of regional insecurity While in Beirut, Tedros visited several health facilities, including the newly renovated Central Drug Warehouse, which was destroyed by the Beirutport bombing. Accompanying him, Dr Ahmed AlMandhari, Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, stressed the threat to regional instability if Lebanon’s health sector were not supported. The country rapidly lost its long-standing status as a leading provider of medical professionals, accustomed to, as its youngsters left the country to look for work elsewhere. Lebanon’s vaccination and immune system were also under threat, Dr AlMandhari said, noting that he had protected Lebanese children and all those living in Lebanon, which helped us in the region and beyond to control communicable diseases like for example polio, measles and other contagious diseases affecting adults and children. , if there is a break or weakness in this extended immunization program in the country, it will eventually hit other countries in the region.

