Name: Chloe Little

Birthplace: Orlando, FL

Who is your major? International Relations big; Global Learning Medal Student; and fully online Honors the College student.

Where you practiced? Americans for the Arts: Diversity in the Leadership Arts

What is your title? Internship in Diversity in Leadership Arts

How did you get the internship? I learned about my summer practice while I was applying to be one Researcher Hamilton last fall.

What are you doing there? Shadow of Nashville Ballet Community Engagement Manager Briona Richardson, while attending American-led seminars and meetings for the Arts and the Metro Arts Commission.

What projects have you worked on? During my first week, my supervisor allowed me to contribute to building a podcast series called “Within Ballet: Dancing With Pride” Throughout the summer, I worked with my supervisor to design the program for this season’s community engagement events; in addition, I attended many different meetings of the company, including their committee on diversity and equality of inclusion.

How does your practice relate to your course? I have made many connections between my internship and the course I completed in the FIU. For example, the multifaceted structure of my experience often made me reflect on my time in the course of Professor Anthony Rionda Seminar in Washington.

Furthermore, my internship was sponsored by a DC and New York-based organization (AFTA) that collaborated with a local government office (Metro Nashville Arts Commission), which then staged the Nashville Ballet with me. This nonprofit is funded by grants through the Metro Arts Commission, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Overall, my experience reinforced what the implications and public policy decisions are in everyday life, regardless of your professional sector.

What is the most interesting thing that happened during your internship? I would like to underline what was “not so cute”. Nashville Ballet has a well-known ballet entitled “Lucy Negro Redux”. Based on a book by Caroline Randall Williams, a renowned author, poet and academic who received a NAACP Image Award in 2016. I am all for Lucy’s reduction, but not for the invitation to use the term Negro through programming.

As I write this, Harvard Law School has just announced its new stamp after withdrawing its previous stamp on its ties to slavery. I hope cultural organizations like the Nashville Ballet will point out these necessary social transitions and make symbolic extracts even when replacements are not immediate. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to express my concerns with Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, directly. It would be nice to see a difference.

What did you enjoy most about your experience? I enjoyed meeting the majority of the Nashville Ballet administrative team. Everyone was so hospitable and open to my ideas and perspective.

What have you learned about yourself? I need to walk with myself, diversity equality and inclusion-based work can be exhausting. I may not make all the changes I want in three months, but many can be made in a year or even 10.

What advice do you have for those starting the internship process? Start looking for summer opportunities in the fall; the best opportunities go early.

How has the position increased your professional confidence? Well, I feel like I have a whole team of art administrators cheering me on in the middle of Nashville, Tennessee. Just the idea makes me want to adjust my shoulders and stay a little longer.

How has practice expanded your professional network? I quickly grew my LinkedIn network with at least 100 people this summer. As a result, I connected with individuals from AFTA, Metro Arts and Nashville Ballet. In addition, I received scholarships for two virtual conferences just from this practice.