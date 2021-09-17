3,000 French healthcare workers suspended for non-vaccinationExBulletin





France approved tough vaccine mandates in July, in anticipation of the fourth wave of COVID-19. Some people took to the streets in protest, but most obeyed.





A MARTINEZ, HOST: About 3,000 healthcare workers in France have been suspended this week. This is because they have all refused to be vaccinated so far. President Emmanuel Macron approved several tough vaccine mandates in July. Some people took to the streets in protest. But as NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports, most simply agreed. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: France, a country with a reputation for high vaccine skepticism, has now vaccinated 75% of its population. And it’s 86% if you get them over the age of 12. French Health Minister Olivier Veran spoke on RTL radio. (SOUNDBITE AND RTL Broadcast) OLIVIER VERAN: (Through translator) Nine out of 10 people eligible to be vaccinated are vaccinated. We now have one of the highest rates in the world. In July, only 40% of our population was vaccinated, almost the lowest in Europe. BEARDSLEY: The infection rate in France has dropped to less than 100 people per 100,000 and is falling 30% per week. Veran says this is thanks to the vaccine, masks and sanitary switch, or sanitary switch. This is the QR code that proves you have been vaccinated or have just had a negative test. You have to show it to do almost anything that involves mixing with others – museums, movies, shopping malls, even sitting in an outdoor cafe. JEROME MILLET: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: This is Jerome Millet, owner of the Le Capitaine M café in the 15th arrondissement of Paris. MILLET: Everyone has to show the crossing sanitary. If you want to get in, out, a drink, a coffee – every time we have to ask. BEARDSLEY: Millet says only a few people have refused. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) Unidentified protesters: (Sing in French). BEARDSLEY: There are those who believe they are being deprived of their liberty, who have been protesting in cities across France since July. But their number is less and less. The success of the vaccine mandates is a big victory for Macron seven months before the presidential election. The cover of a newspaper yesterday showed him smiling with outstretched arms and a huge 50 million gold over his head. This is the number of French people who have now been vaccinated. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: Speaking this week, Macron said some restrictions could actually be lifted in areas of the country where the infection rate is now less than 50 per 100,000 people. Bar and restaurant employees were also forced to be vaccinated or face closure. Cafe owner Millet admits, without pressure, he and his partners might not have done it. MILLET: We’ve talked together before. To work easily, we had to get the vaccine. So we did it all together. Bari is living. People are coming. I made it for the bar, for colleagues and for us. BEARDSLEY: Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris. (US DOLLAR SOUNDBITE “WE CORRECT” WE DANCE “) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

