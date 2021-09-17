RTS Convention Spotlights C4 Sale & Britishism – Deadline

Happy International Insiders Friday. Tom Grater here comes to you live from the San Sebastian Film Festival with the top international news of the week. To send this to your inbox every Friday, sign up here.

A Royal Affair

In the block: One topic above all else dominated the Royal Television Society Convention this week: the possible sale of the iconic UK Channel 4 broadcaster. Everyone had an opinion on the sale of Great British Baking, Gogglebox AND It is a sin channel. Or they tied the knot trying not to have one. The government clarified its position Tuesday evening with a press release from DCMS and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden outlining the reasons why conservatives want privatization. Dowden was supposed to give a keynote address on the subject later that day, however he got the result as part of Boris Johnson’s reshuffle. His speech was delivered by Brexiter and privatization champion John Whittingdale, who hours later would recover. It was all somewhat comical. Not many at the conference were laughing, however, when they discovered that Dowden’s successor would be the BBC critic and “snowflake” hit Nadine Dorries. Here you can see the Government speech on this topic. And the reaction of C4 CEO Alex Mahon here. New Sky CEO Dana Strong was asked if Comcast might be interested in buying the broadcaster. Here is her answer.

Definition of Britishism: Another point of contention that emerged from the conference was the British government’s new plan to introduce requirements for public service broadcasters (PSBs) to produce “distinctive British” content and for all platforms to visibly carry PSB content. Whittingdale said the move will ensure the UK continues to be a creative force for high quality TV shows in the face of growing competition from US broadcasters. Proposals for the measures will be included in a White Paper on Broadcasting to be published this fall. You can read more about the plans here.

American view: The event also served some heavy blows from the basin. Among the highlights from a clear British and politicized event, were Hillary and Chelsea Clinton discussing plans for their HiddenLight Productions flag, and former Disney great Kevin Mayer hastening further acquisitions for his company. Blackstone-backed media unknown, which recently sprayed on Reece Witherspoon Hello Sunshine and which is in talks to buy Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Westbrook.

Piers Morgan Returning Home

Place of landing: Another much-discussed topic at this year’s RTS conference was what holds the future for two of the UK’s most acclaimed (and often controversial) broadcasters: Piers Morgan and Andrew Neil, both Were free agents. There is still no news about Neil, but Morgan has found his new home (or his new, old home) on Rupert Murdoch Fox News Media. The presenter and former editor of the newspaper, who left ITV earlier this year after the attack Good morning Britain when challenged for comments he made about Meghan Markle’s mental health, he signed a general agreement at the company that will see him take on a range of responsibilities.

The conversation is free: One of those responsibilities will be to host a global show on talkTV, the new channel to be launched by Murdoch’s News UK in 2022. The channel is seen as a direct competitor to the besieged UK news, which saw the withdrawal of Neil’s star. not long after the launch of the network as his face. Can Morgan and Neil join talkTV? Time will tell.

Netflix World View

Global growth: Netflix has made no secret of the fact that it sees the vast majority of its potential growth coming from international markets, with the number of subscribers reaching relative limits in English-speaking territories. CEO Reed Hastings is currently on a tour of the company’s international bases, visiting Turkey and Germany this week before heading to India. Stopping in Berlin, he officially opened the company’s new German headquarters, greeting local employees and holding a question and answer session. “Producing content that Germans thrive on and spread around the world is one such opportunity,” the executive said, adding that the international spread of local language content continued to be “the really special thing about Netflix.” Hastings also visited the high profile series 1899, which comes from the creators of Dark, describing the virtual production facility used for the display as “the most advanced production technology in the world”. Also this week, Netflix signed a deal with Orthodox creator Anna Winger, who was at the Berlin event.

In Spain: The San Sebastian Film Festival starts today, and to mark the occasion Deadline sat down with the two main Netflix content executives in the country – Diego Avalos, who oversees the TV, and Teresa Moneo, who oversees the film. In an extensive conversation, we discuss their strategy in the key European market, which also acts as a content bridge in Latin America. Netflix opened its first European production center in Spain in 2018, and the broadcaster is now doubling the number of sound stages on its Madrid site as it continues to boost international content. Go deeper.

Commitment to Change

Inheritance: Anna Serner is leaving the Swedish Film Institute after spending a decade in the role that saw her become a high-profile figure in the 50/50 debates by 2020 and #MeToo. Diana sat down with the respected executive to reflect on her attitude. Read our latest International Breaker feature here.

Last from Afghanistan

Special report: Veteran foreign affairs correspondent Hollie McKay had returned this week with another shipment from Kabul as the Taliban continue to return the screw to the city. As usual, it’s worth reading.

elemental

️ Hot a week: Universal won the competition for Christopher Nolan’s next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Another️ Another:: Shadow Hunters: Instruments of Death actor Dominic Sherwood is playing in a Warner Bros. rerun of his 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger action pic gumwith

Deals Arrangements were made: ChaiFlicks broadcast service has won North American rights to three Israeli series from Shtisel AND Fauda clothing Po Studios. Anton has taken part in the production flag of the Benedict Cumberbatch SunnyMarch.

🍿 International box office: A lot of things happen at the box office this week. Dune had its first stellar day in France as the film begins its international run. Read Nancy’s full preview for this week’s session here. Nancy also wrote an intriguing analysis, which predicts that the global coffers will reach $ 20.2 billion in 2021, 68% more than in 2020.

🚚 On the move: Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky, is launching Rope Ladder Fiction, a Manchester-based indie production company.

🏆 Price range: Germany has chosen I am your Man as her international participation in the Oscars this year.

Watch Trailer Clock: See the first images from Engine Noise before its premiere in San Sebastian.

And finally…

Low number: Interesting news from our closing coverage of Venice, the festival returned only three positive results from a total of 4,500 Covid tests throughout its duration. Earlier this year, Cannes was averaging three a day for most of the holiday, so the numbers look reassuring. Are these events getting their protocols right? Read Andreas spoon.

