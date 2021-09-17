The planet is on the catastrophic path to 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to a UN report.





Wild fires are retreating to the West This aerial photo shows Dixie Fire in Horton Ridge in Plumas County, California, on Saturday, September 4th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Riley Cantrell cries as she and boyfriend Bradley Fairbanks watch what is left of her mother’s home in Greenville, California, on September 4th. It was destroyed by Dixie Fire. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighter is seen as the Caldor Fire ignites near the Silver Lake of California on September 2nd. Wild fires are retreating to the West A helicopter flies over Lake Wrights as it battles the Caldor Fire in California’s Eldorado National Forest. Wild fires are retreating to the West Coal flies from a tree as Caldor Fire burns along Highway 50 in California’s Eldorado National Forest. Wild fires are retreating to the West Wild fires are retreating to the West Jason Marone of the Roseville Fire Department goes down a hotspot in Meyers, California, on August 31st. Wild fires are retreating to the West A tree burns in a blackened forest at dawn Aug. 30 after the Caldor Fire destroyed the Twin Bridges, California. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighter closes the pipe on an on-site fire near Meyers, California, Aug. 30. Wild fires are retreating to the West The Caldor fire burns homes along a ridge near South Lake Tahoe on Aug. 30. Wild fires are retreating to the West Residents of South Lake Tahoe have been stranded as they try to evacuate the city on Aug. 30. Wild fires are retreating to the West A tanker makes a slow drop in fire near Lytle Creek, California, on Aug. 26 as efforts continued to stop the South Fire. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighter tries to put out a blaze in a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, California, on Aug. 25. Wild fires are retreating to the West From left, Astrid Covarrubias, Jose Lamas and Maria Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burnt house in Lytle Creek on August 25th. Wild fires are retreating to the West The French fire continues to spread near Wofford Heights, California, on August 25th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters are seen following the flames of a reverse fire they were setting to fight the French Fire near Wofford Heights. Wild fires are retreating to the West Crews fight the California Caldor Fire as it moved east toward Lake Tahoe on Aug. 23. Wild fires are retreating to the West This aerial photograph, taken Aug. 19, shows burned homes in Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by Cache Fire in Clearlake, California. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters excavate a control line at Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, Aug. 18. Wild fires are retreating to the West Smoke and fog from dark fires darken the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18th. Wild fires are retreating to the West In this long-exposure photograph, embers illuminate the hills as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while he was stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on Aug. 17. Barnard’s car broke down while she was helping Raymond and his family escape the Dixie Fire. Wild fires are retreating to the West The destroyed property is seen Aug. 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters sprayed water on burning trees by Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, Aug. 17. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was covered in dense fire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, Aug. 15. Wild fires are retreating to the West The wind blows the smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Aug. 14. Wild fires are retreating to the West Teams battling a fire in Newhall, California, Aug. 12. Wild fires are retreating to the West A table and chairs sit in front of a dilapidated house in Greenville, California, on Aug. 12. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighter fights Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Smoke bullets rise from the Kwis fire near Eugene, Oregon, Aug. 10. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighter works to put out a controlled burn, a preventative measure, to protect a home in Greenville, California, on Aug. 9. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters battling Dixie Fire clear a fallen tree from a road in Plumas County, California, Aug. 6. Wild fires are retreating to the West The flames from the Dixie Fire consumed a pickup truck on Highway 89, south of Greenville, California, on Aug. 5. Wild fires are retreating to the West Chief of Operations Jay Walter passes the historic Sierra Lodge as the Dixie Fire burns in Greenville, California, on Aug. 4. The fire flattened numerous historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters work at a home in Greenville, which was engulfed by Dixie Fire on Aug. 4. Wild fires are retreating to the West The Dixie fire burns near Taylorsville, California, on July 29th. Wild fires are retreating to the West California Gavin Newsom, left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak visit an area devastated by the Tamarack Fire in Gardnerville, Nevada, on July 28th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighter Brentt Call walks through a burned-out Bootleg Fire area near Klamath Falls, Oregon, on July 27th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Captains of Fire Cal. Tristan Gale, left, and Derek Leong monitor a fire operation in California Lassen National Forest on July 26th. Crews had set off a ground fire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters try to reach the scene of the fire in Quincy, California, on July 25th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Volunteers list outfits at a donation shelter for those affected by Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West Scott Griffin studies his property, which was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire in Sycan Estates, Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West The blaze consumes a house as Dixie Fire passes through the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, California, on July 24th. Wild fires are retreating to the West People stand behind the line of fire as flames from the Steptoe Canyon Fire spread through dry grass in Colton, Washington, on July 22nd. Wild fires are retreating to the West Smoke bullets from the Dixie Fire rise above California Plumas National Forest, near Pacific Gas and Electric Rock Creek Power House, on July 21st. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters walk by a fire in Topanga, California, on July 19th. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighter cleans the Fremont-Winema National Forest, which is battling Bootleg Fire in Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West A car was burned by Bootleg Fire along a mountain road near Bly, Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West Nicolas Beu, 11, hugs his father, Sayyid, next to a donated trailer they are using after their home burned down in the Bootleg Fire near Beatty, Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters extinguish hotspots in an area affected by Bootleg Fire near Bly, Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West A bear cub climbs a tree after being spotted by a security officer at Bootleg Fire in Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters work to protect Markleeville, California, from the Tamarack Fire on July 17th. The Tamarack fire was ignited by a lightning strike. Wild fires are retreating to the West The Tamarack fire burns in Markleeville, near the California-Nevada border, on July 17th. Wild fires are retreating to the West A member of the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 holds a map of the Chuweah Brook Fire as fires ravaged Nespelem, Washington, on July 16th. Wild fires are retreating to the West A cloud from Bootleg Fire goes up in the air near Bly, Oregon, on July 16th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters sprayed water from the Union Pacific Railroad fire train as they battled Dixie Fire in California National Plum Forest on July 16. Wild fires are retreating to the West The horses climb a hill that was burned by the Chuweah Creek fire in eastern Washington. Wild fires are retreating to the West Fire from Bootleg Fire ignites smoke near Bly, Oregon, on the night of July 16th. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighter fights Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, along the Oregon-California border, on July 15th. Wild fires are retreating to the West A firefighting plane fires retardant at Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon, July 15. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters dig into hotspots under logs and clear after flames from the Snake River Complex The fire engulfed the area south of Lewiston, Idaho, on July 15th. Wild fires are retreating to the West The burnt cars sit outside a house that was destroyed by Chuweah Creek fire in Nespelem, Washington. Wild fires are retreating to the West Evacuated Dee McCarley hugs her cat Bunny at a Red Cross center in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on July 14th. Wild fires are retreating to the West A plane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek fire in Washington on July 14th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Chief of Operations Section Bert Thayer reviews a map of the Bootleg Fire in Chiloquin, Oregon, on July 13th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Wild fires are retreating to the West Men hug a Red Cross member at a Bootleg Fire evacuation center in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Wild fires are retreating to the West The suction blows into a field as the Sugar Fire burns in Doyle, California, on July 9th. Wild fires are retreating to the West Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire in Doyle, California on July 9th. Wild fires are retreating to the West In this long exposure photograph, taken early July 2, flames surround a drought-stricken Shasta Lake during the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California.

