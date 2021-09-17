International
The planet is on the catastrophic path to 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to a UN report.
This aerial photo shows Dixie Fire in Horton Ridge in Plumas County, California, on Saturday, September 4th.
Riley Cantrell cries as she and boyfriend Bradley Fairbanks watch what is left of her mother’s home in Greenville, California, on September 4th. It was destroyed by Dixie Fire.
A firefighter is seen as the Caldor Fire ignites near the Silver Lake of California on September 2nd.
A helicopter flies over Lake Wrights as it battles the Caldor Fire in California’s Eldorado National Forest.
Coal flies from a tree as Caldor Fire burns along Highway 50 in California’s Eldorado National Forest.
Jason Marone of the Roseville Fire Department goes down a hotspot in Meyers, California, on August 31st.
A tree burns in a blackened forest at dawn Aug. 30 after the Caldor Fire destroyed the Twin Bridges, California.
A firefighter closes the pipe on an on-site fire near Meyers, California, Aug. 30.
The Caldor fire burns homes along a ridge near South Lake Tahoe on Aug. 30.
Residents of South Lake Tahoe have been stranded as they try to evacuate the city on Aug. 30.
A tanker makes a slow drop in fire near Lytle Creek, California, on Aug. 26 as efforts continued to stop the South Fire.
A firefighter tries to put out a blaze in a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, California, on Aug. 25.
From left, Astrid Covarrubias, Jose Lamas and Maria Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burnt house in Lytle Creek on August 25th.
The French fire continues to spread near Wofford Heights, California, on August 25th.
Firefighters are seen following the flames of a reverse fire they were setting to fight the French Fire near Wofford Heights.
Crews fight the California Caldor Fire as it moved east toward Lake Tahoe on Aug. 23.
This aerial photograph, taken Aug. 19, shows burned homes in Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after they were destroyed by Cache Fire in Clearlake, California.
Firefighters excavate a control line at Caldor Fire near Pollock Pines, California, Aug. 18.
Smoke and fog from dark fires darken the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on August 18th.
In this long-exposure photograph, embers illuminate the hills as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on August 17th.
Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while he was stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on Aug. 17. Barnard’s car broke down while she was helping Raymond and his family escape the Dixie Fire.
The destroyed property is seen Aug. 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
Firefighters sprayed water on burning trees by Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, Aug. 17.
A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was covered in dense fire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, Aug. 15.
The wind blows the smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Aug. 14.
Teams battling a fire in Newhall, California, Aug. 12.
A table and chairs sit in front of a dilapidated house in Greenville, California, on Aug. 12.
A firefighter fights Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10th.
Smoke bullets rise from the Kwis fire near Eugene, Oregon, Aug. 10.
A firefighter works to put out a controlled burn, a preventative measure, to protect a home in Greenville, California, on Aug. 9.
Firefighters battling Dixie Fire clear a fallen tree from a road in Plumas County, California, Aug. 6.
The flames from the Dixie Fire consumed a pickup truck on Highway 89, south of Greenville, California, on Aug. 5.
Chief of Operations Jay Walter passes the historic Sierra Lodge as the Dixie Fire burns in Greenville, California, on Aug. 4. The fire flattened numerous historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville.
Firefighters work at a home in Greenville, which was engulfed by Dixie Fire on Aug. 4.
The Dixie fire burns near Taylorsville, California, on July 29th.
California Gavin Newsom, left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak visit an area devastated by the Tamarack Fire in Gardnerville, Nevada, on July 28th.
Firefighter Brentt Call walks through a burned-out Bootleg Fire area near Klamath Falls, Oregon, on July 27th.
Captains of Fire Cal. Tristan Gale, left, and Derek Leong monitor a fire operation in California Lassen National Forest on July 26th. Crews had set off a ground fire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading.
Firefighters try to reach the scene of the fire in Quincy, California, on July 25th.
Volunteers list outfits at a donation shelter for those affected by Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon.
Scott Griffin studies his property, which was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire in Sycan Estates, Oregon.
The blaze consumes a house as Dixie Fire passes through the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, California, on July 24th.
People stand behind the line of fire as flames from the Steptoe Canyon Fire spread through dry grass in Colton, Washington, on July 22nd.
Smoke bullets from the Dixie Fire rise above California Plumas National Forest, near Pacific Gas and Electric Rock Creek Power House, on July 21st.
Firefighters walk by a fire in Topanga, California, on July 19th.
A firefighter cleans the Fremont-Winema National Forest, which is battling Bootleg Fire in Oregon.
A car was burned by Bootleg Fire along a mountain road near Bly, Oregon.
Nicolas Beu, 11, hugs his father, Sayyid, next to a donated trailer they are using after their home burned down in the Bootleg Fire near Beatty, Oregon.
Firefighters extinguish hotspots in an area affected by Bootleg Fire near Bly, Oregon.
A bear cub climbs a tree after being spotted by a security officer at Bootleg Fire in Oregon.
Firefighters work to protect Markleeville, California, from the Tamarack Fire on July 17th. The Tamarack fire was ignited by a lightning strike.
The Tamarack fire burns in Markleeville, near the California-Nevada border, on July 17th.
A member of the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 holds a map of the Chuweah Brook Fire as fires ravaged Nespelem, Washington, on July 16th.
A cloud from Bootleg Fire goes up in the air near Bly, Oregon, on July 16th.
Firefighters sprayed water from the Union Pacific Railroad fire train as they battled Dixie Fire in California National Plum Forest on July 16.
The horses climb a hill that was burned by the Chuweah Creek fire in eastern Washington.
Fire from Bootleg Fire ignites smoke near Bly, Oregon, on the night of July 16th.
A firefighter fights Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, along the Oregon-California border, on July 15th.
A firefighting plane fires retardant at Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon, July 15.
Firefighters dig into hotspots under logs and clear after flames from the Snake River Complex The fire engulfed the area south of Lewiston, Idaho, on July 15th.
The burnt cars sit outside a house that was destroyed by Chuweah Creek fire in Nespelem, Washington.
Evacuated Dee McCarley hugs her cat Bunny at a Red Cross center in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on July 14th.
A plane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek fire in Washington on July 14th.
Chief of Operations Section Bert Thayer reviews a map of the Bootleg Fire in Chiloquin, Oregon, on July 13th.
Men hug a Red Cross member at a Bootleg Fire evacuation center in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The suction blows into a field as the Sugar Fire burns in Doyle, California, on July 9th.
Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire in Doyle, California on July 9th.
In this long exposure photograph, taken early July 2, flames surround a drought-stricken Shasta Lake during the Salt Fire in Lakehead, California.
