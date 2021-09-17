World Bank officials put pressure on staff to boost China rankings, probe reveals





WASHINGTON World Bank leaders, including then-chief executive Kristalina Georgieva, put “unnecessary pressure” on staff to boost China’s ranking in the bank’s Doing Business 2018 report, according to an independent investigation released Thursday. The report, prepared by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the bank’s ethics committee, raises concerns about China’s influence in the World Bank and the trial of Georgieva, now managing director of the International Monetary Fund and then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. Georgieva said she disagreed “essentially with the findings and interpretations” of the report and had informed the IMF executive board. E World Bank Group on Thursday canceled the entire Doing Business report on the business climate, saying WilmerHale’s internal audits and investigation had raised “ethical issues, including the conduct of former Board officials, as well as current and / or former staff -The bank “. The U.S. Treasury Department, which manages the dominant U.S. stake in the IMF and World Bank, said it was analyzing what it called “serious findings.” Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics E WilmerHale report cited “direct and indirect pressure” from senior staff in Kim’s office to change the report’s methodology to boost China’s score, and said it likely happened in his direction. She said Georgieva and a top adviser, Simeon Djankov, had pressured staff to “make specific changes to China’s data points” and increase its ranking at a time when the bank was seeking China’s support for a large capital increase. Kim did not respond to a request for comment. Djankov could not be reached immediately. China’s ranking in the Doing Business 2018 report, published in October 2017, rose seven places to 78 after data methodology changes, compared to the initial draft report. The Doing Business report lists countries based on their regulatory and legal environments, ease of starting a business, financing, infrastructure and other measures of the business climate. The WilmerHale report also cited pressure on data used to determine rankings for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan in the Doing Business 2020 report published in 2019, but found no evidence that any member of the The Office of the President of the World Bank or the executive board were involved in these changes. Saudi Arabia climbed 30 countries to 62nd place in the Doing Business 2020 report. “Moving forward, we will work on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate,” the World Bank said. The WilmerHale report said the push to boost China’s rankings came at a time when the bank’s management was “consumed by sensitive negotiations” over a major capital increase, and China’s disappointment with a lower-than-expected result. Georgieva told WilmerHale investigators that “multilateralism was in jeopardy and the Bank was in ‘very deep trouble’ if the campaign lost its goals,” the report said. The nonprofit group Oxfam welcomed the bank’s decision to suspend the Doing Business report, saying it had long encouraged governments to cut labor rules and corporate taxes in order to improve their ranking. Former World Bank chief economist Paul Romer first voiced concerns about the integrity of the 2018 Doing Business report, saying Chile’s ranking may have been biased against then-Socialist President Michelle Bachelet. Romer left the bank shortly after his comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/world-bank-officials-pressured-staff-boost-china-rankings-inquiry-finds-n1279418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos