Today, September 17, Nova Scotia is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 cured.

Twelve of the cases are in the Central Area. Ten are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are under investigation.

There are signs of community spread among those in the Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participate in social activities.

Five of the cases are in the Northern Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases. One relates to travel.

There is a large group of related cases in a defined group, unvaccinated in the Northern Zone and more cases are expected.

One case is in the Western Zone. It has to do with travel.

There were 4,609 cases from March 15 to September 16, 2021. Of those:

– 99 (2.1 percent) were fully vaccinated

– 275 (6.0 percent) were partially vaccinated

– 4,235 (91.9 percent) were unvaccinated

There were 260 people hospitalized. From them:

– 3 (1.1 percent) were fully vaccinated

– 28 (10.8 percent) were partially vaccinated

– 229 (88.1 percent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-eight people died. From them:

– 1 (3.6 percent) was fully vaccinated

– 3 (10.7 percent) were partially vaccinated

– 24 (85.7 percent) were unvaccinated

To date, Nova Scotia has 162 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, six are in COVID-19 hospitals.

There were 3,570 tests administered between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16 at the fast test sites in Halifax and Dartmouth.

On September 16, Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 3,849 tests.

As of September 16, 1,480,851 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 711,312 young Scotsmen received their second dose.

As of April 1, there have been 4,570 positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 4,380 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

The province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of young Scots and to ensure that safety measures and other important actions can continue. The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, September 19, and will last until noon, Sunday, October 3, if the government does not complete or extend it.

Testing tips:

Young Scots with or without symptoms may book a test at https: // covid self-assessment. novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centers throughout the province. Those who have no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the major assessment centers with issued tests, pop-up sites or mobile public health units if they wish to be tested.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/corona virus testing

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to isolate and book a COVID-19 test.

Anyone advised by public health that they were in close contact should complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of exposure, they do not need to be isolated as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. They still need to be tested and should monitor symptoms for up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms occur, they should be tested and isolated until they receive a negative test result.

Symptoms and self-esteem:

Nova Scots need to visit https: // covid self-assessment. novascotia.ca/ to make a self-assessment of whether in the last 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing:

– cough (new or worsened)

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

– fever (chills, sweating)

– headache

– runny nose or nasal congestion

– sore throat

– shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

People should call 811 if they cannot access online self-assessment or want to talk to a nurse about their symptoms.

Anyone with symptoms should be isolated immediately and book a test.

Quick facts:

– a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on 22 March 2020, and has been extended until 3 October 2021

Additional resources:

More information on COVID-19 case data, testing and vaccines is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi rus / data /

Nova Scots can find accurate, up-to-date information, hand washing posters and information sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi Russian

Nova Scotia five-phase reopening plan, announced May 28, 2021: https://novascotia.ca/reopenin g-plan /

Businesses and other organizations can find information to help them reopen and operate safely in: https://novascotia.ca/reopenin g-nova-scotia

A list of primary assessment locations, including places with entrance tests, is available at: https://www.nshealth.ca/corona virustesting # rating-center -locations

More information about public health text announcements about COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts is available here: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/p ublic-health-starts-contact -positive-covid-19-cases- close contacts-text messages

More information on what is considered essential travel is available here: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi rus / travel / # from-abroad- Atlantic-Canadian

Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus or 1-833-784-4397 (toll free)

The Provincial Mental Health Crisis Line is available 24/7 for anyone experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis, or anyone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free)

Anyone in need of help with a mental health or crisis-related crisis can call Mental Health and Community Dependencies at 1-855-922-1122 (toll free) on weekdays from 8:30 am until 4:30 p.m.

The Helpline for Children is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll free)

For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll free)

