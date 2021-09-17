



Quiz This week in the FP international news quiz: UN General Assembly, major elections in Germany and new and old defense partnerships.









The United Nations building is seen on the first official day of the 75th United Nations Assembly in New York, on September 22, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images September 17, 2021, 3:52 pm Do you have a nose for news? Test yourself with a new edition of our weekly news quiz! 1. The United Nations General Assembly opened this week, with many delegations planning to attend practically due to the ongoing pandemic. Which participating world leader will give the first talk during the coming weeks of the General Debate? US President Joe Biden

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune For an inside guide to the biggest diplomatic event of the year, sign up for UN Brief, a pop-up daily newspaper by FP Colum Lynch and Robbie Gramer. 2. For some countries, the arrangement of a delegation to the UN General Assembly has been complicated by unclear or controversial leadership in the country. Which of these nations is not are you facing such a dilemma this year? Myanmar

South Korea

Afghanistan

Guinea 3. Joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus ended this week. What are the so-called joint exercises, held every four years? Vostok

Sever

south

Sunset Read more about how Moscow is using the Zapad exercises to increase its military presence on NATO borders in this report by Attorney General Amy Mackinnon. 4. Germany is in the final stages of its campaign ahead of next week’s federal parliamentary elections. Which member of the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel joins the Christian Democratic Union running to replace her? Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Armin Laschet

Paul Ziemak

Ursula von der Leyen Read Peter Kurass’s analysis of why none of Germany’s candidates for chancellor has inspired much enthusiasm in the general public. 5. In an exclusive interview with Foreign policy, Israel’s Defense Minister said they could accept a new nuclear deal with Iran. Who is this minister? Benny Gantz

Karine Elharrar

Yair Lapid

Ayelet Shaked 6. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fired the country’s chief prosecutor this week. The prosecutor had investigated Henry in connection with the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose. How did the Prime Minister describe the criminal offense committed by the Chief Prosecutors? He went beyond the scope of his role.

He made a serious administrative mistake.

He did not respect the legacy of the late president.

He failed to foster a collegial environment. 7. A new analysis by the BBC found that the number of extremely hot days for defined years as when a country around the world experiences temperatures at 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) or above increased as much as since the 1980s? One third higher

Half above

doubling

Triple On average, between 1980 and 2009, temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius about 14 days a year, writes the BBC. The number increased to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019. 8. North Korea and South Korea launched one missile test after another this week, with South Korea unveiling its new submarine-launched ballistic missile. Which country is also widely believed to have a similar underwater launch capability, although it consistently denies such claims? Israeli

South Africa

Pakistan

Germany 9. A new defense partnership, between which three countries quarreled in France this week? Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States

Portugal, Spain and the United States

Australia, United Kingdom and the United States

Canada, Mexico and the United States Read more about the new partnership known as AUKUS in this report by FP Jack Detsch and Robbie Gramer. 10. A power outage affecting 300,000 families in the German city of Dresden on Monday was revealed to have been caused by which culprit? A curious cat

A fallen statue

An excessive houseplant

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy

