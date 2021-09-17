Quiz
This week in the FP international news quiz: UN General Assembly, major elections in Germany and new and old defense partnerships.
September 17, 2021, 3:52 pm
Do you have a nose for news? Test yourself with a new edition of our weekly news quiz!
1. The United Nations General Assembly opened this week, with many delegations planning to attend practically due to the ongoing pandemic. Which participating world leader will give the first talk during the coming weeks of the General Debate?
2. For some countries, the arrangement of a delegation to the UN General Assembly has been complicated by unclear or controversial leadership in the country. Which of these nations is not are you facing such a dilemma this year?
3. Joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus ended this week. What are the so-called joint exercises, held every four years?
4. Germany is in the final stages of its campaign ahead of next week’s federal parliamentary elections. Which member of the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel joins the Christian Democratic Union running to replace her?
5. In an exclusive interview with Foreign policy, Israel’s Defense Minister said they could accept a new nuclear deal with Iran. Who is this minister?
6. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fired the country’s chief prosecutor this week. The prosecutor had investigated Henry in connection with the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose.
How did the Prime Minister describe the criminal offense committed by the Chief Prosecutors?
7. A new analysis by the BBC found that the number of extremely hot days for defined years as when a country around the world experiences temperatures at 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) or above increased as much as since the 1980s?
On average, between 1980 and 2009, temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius about 14 days a year, writes the BBC. The number increased to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019.
8. North Korea and South Korea launched one missile test after another this week, with South Korea unveiling its new submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Which country is also widely believed to have a similar underwater launch capability, although it consistently denies such claims?
9. A new defense partnership, between which three countries quarreled in France this week?
10. A power outage affecting 300,000 families in the German city of Dresden on Monday was revealed to have been caused by which culprit?
Authorities believe the incident occurred when a small foil balloon touched two direct electrical conductors, causing them a short circuit.
