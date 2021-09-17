World News Briefly New Main





President Joe Bidens’ announcement of a deal to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines has strained the Western alliance, angering France and predicting how American and European conflicting responses to the confrontation with China could revise the global strategic map. France reacted angrily on Thursday to reports that the United States and Britain would help Australia develop submarines and that Australia was pulling out of a $ 66 billion deal to buy submarines built by France. Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s foreign minister, told Franceinfo radio that the submarine deal was a unilateral, brutal, unpredictable decision by the United States. A lawyer for President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that representatives of the International Criminal Court would be denied entry to the Philippines, a day after the Hague-based tribunal authorized a full investigation into Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. A panel in court said Wednesday that the anti-drug campaign, which has left thousands dead, appears to have been a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population. Salvador Panelo, a lawyer for Duterte, reiterated on Thursday the presidents’ position that the court had no authority to investigate him. Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the treaty that created the court after launching its preliminary investigation. Instead of protecting civil rights, Venezuela’s judicial system has served as an instrument of repression by political leaders and the security services at their disposal, United Nations human rights experts said on Thursday. Growing interference in the judiciary has eroded its independence and created an apparatus that provides legal coverage for abuses involving extrajudicial killings, torture, sexual violence and enforced disappearances, a panel reported after years of investigation. Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab dismissed the findings Thursday, saying they were part of an attempt to tarnish the work of all justice system prosecutors. At least nine people were stranded at sea and drowned off the southern coast of France on Wednesday after seas opened by strong winds created dangerous waves that caught swimmers by surprise. Eric Brocardi, a spokesman for the French National Firefighters Federation, said authorities had been waiting for rough seas, urging advice against or even banning swimming on certain beaches. Officials said the number reflects the dangers of the Mediterranean Sea, considered generally calm but whose undercurrents may be treacherous. All but one of the people who drowned were in the 60s and 70s, according to local French news reports. The first satellite in space, the first dog, the first man, the first woman and now if everything goes as planned the first movie. Russia took a step closer on Thursday to seek another space record when a commission of medical and safety experts approved a plan for an actor and a director to explode early next month to film the first film. long, fabricated in space. The challenge tells of a female doctor launched with short notice on the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If shot on schedule next month, he will beat Hollywood in low Earth orbit. The New York Times

