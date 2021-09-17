Craft Academy students submit research to the International Space Station





MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ / MSU Public Relations) – Students and recent graduates of the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics recently presented the research findings they made regarding the International Space Station (ISS).



The ExoLab-8 research project aims to study the effects of microgravity on the nitrogen fixation process and the symbiotic relationship between Rhizobia bacteria and red clover. As Magnitude, the project parent company, sent red clover in modules to the International Space Station, students from the Craft Academy held a control group at the MSU Space Science Center.



The following seniors participated in the search: Fredre’Oni Terrado, Elizabethtown

Cayenne Warren, Pendelton County

Gabby Music, Lawrence County

Olivia Moore, Lexington

Elizabeth Oakes, Clark County

Roxanne Lockard, Georgetown The last four graduates, Allie Lewis from Morehead, Jai Joshi from Frankfort, Maiqi Qin of Salt Lick and Grace Stubblefield from Ashland, also participated in the research project.



The senior Craft Academy team was practically presented at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference on August 17, 2021. During the summer, Craft students collaborated on a twenty-minute presentation detailing the experiment and how it affected their STEM education experiences. (topics presented for the conference). The student researchers also produced a five-minute executive summary that summarized the work and presented it practically in front of an audience of scientific professionals.



“Since this research and presentation project took place while I was working practically due to the COVID pandemic, the students demonstrated the ability to think and work critically with more independence compared to most of the students I mentored. Therefore, their communication skills also had to be developed very quickly. They also developed teamwork and collaborative skills as they had to create and conduct their own experiment with me while being remote, ”said Dr. Michael Fultz, a biology professor who mentored the students throughout the project. “The most rewarding aspect of student research mentoring is observing a student’s curiosity and scientific excitement about a project. Furthermore, it is rewarding as a mentor when you see your students complete a project and present their results at a scientific conference. We share our students ’achievements and hope to inspire them in their future pursuits. ”



In addition to Fultz, the students were also mentored by CEP Academy Craft Director Rachel Rogers and Jennifer Carter, Assistant Director of Academic Services. By the end of the experiment, students gained lifelong scientific knowledge and skills for STEM’s future career, such as practical problem-solving, communication and collaboration skills.



“I really learned that research is not an area that should be chosen by age,” Lockard said. “We introduced ourselves among professionals, adults with degrees and years of experience. However, our research was just as good, our answers every inch just as meaningful as theirs. It was so exciting to be held to the same high standards with them and not have our age to unite our credibility. I think we were even asked the most general questions by the panelists. ”



“Our research is not over. We are working on recruiting new students already to hold our torches, test tubes and Excel growth data tables. Our goal from this research is an ongoing goal and we are very excited to share this knowledge. ”



Moore said she is excited to see the final results of the experiment, which will end this semester.



I enjoyed observing the data. Our group of ten people was divided into five groups of two to check daily the growth of the plant and the environment in which it was growing. We measured qualities like the amount of light in ExoLabmodule, carbon dioxide levels, temperature and humidity to make sure the environment was relatively constant to maintain a strong control group, she said. Furthermore, we measured the height of the clover to compare their growth throughout the semester. While I enjoyed watching the plants grow, the fun part of this process has not yet happened – comparing our data with data from the ISS experiment group.



The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual credit academy for outstanding academic students in Kentucky. The Craft Academy provides students with a post-secondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior high school years by enrolling in college courses. The purpose of the Craft Academy is to meet the unique educational needs of the talented and gifted high school youth and seniors in the Commonwealth. The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through STEM + X project-based courses and hands-on learning experiences, with an emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.



For more information, visitwww.moreheadstate.edu/craft-academy, email[email protected]or call 606-783-2093.

