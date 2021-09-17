Illinois proposes Texas-style reward for sexual and domestic abusers – National & International News – FRI 17September2021





Illinois proposes a Texas-style reward for sexual abusers. The largest tree in the world wrapped in fire-resistant blankets. The AUKUS Pact affects France, China. NATIONAL NEWS Illinois proposes a Texas-style reward for sexual and domestic abusers The Texas Heartbeat Act (SB 8) allows any person to sue anyone who “assists or supports” any woman in obtaining an abortion after six weeks. SB 8 makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. In response, an Illinois state representative has proposed a law that establishes a similar reward for sexual abusers in her state. State Representative Kelly Cassidy proposed the Abortion Services Expansion Act (or “TEXAS Act”) to protect Illinois citizens’ access to reproductive care. The TEXAS Act also extends those protections to people traveling from “jurisdictions seeking to restrict access to abortion and other reproductive health care”. The law will allow any victim of sexual assault or anyone who has an unwanted pregnancy to sue the abuser for $ 10,000. Victims can sue anyone whose abuse leads to an unwanted pregnancy, or anyone who engages in domestic violence or sexual assault. Half of the fines imposed by these lawsuits will go to a new state fund to help people “forced to leave their states to seek reproductive health care”. Since the passage of SB 8, abortion clinics in neighboring Texas have seen a significant increase in demandWith A Planned Parent Clinic in Oklahoma City reports that more than 60% of its 219 appointments over the next two weeks are for patients from Texas. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Firefighters wrap the largest tree in the world with fire-resistant blankets Firefighters in California have taken an extraordinary step in an effort to protect the world’s largest tree from a rapidly advancing wildfire. General Sherman, the record-breaking giant sequence, stands about 275 meters long, has a volume of 52512.91 cubic meters and is between 2,300 to 2,700 years old. Firefighters wrapped General Sherman, some of the other giants in Sequoia National Park, and a number of park buildings with fire-resistant blankets. They hope the blankets will provide a level of protection against the Colony Fire that is falling on them. Another fire in 2020 killed thousands of giant and equally ancient sequences. Giant sequences are generally well adapted to fire. An occasional fire helps release seeds from the tree cone and creates space for new trees to go. But fires in recent years have become increasingly intense due to climate change. The heat and destructive force of these fires are now more than the old hearty trees can withstand. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS New agreement of US, UK, Australia and France, China Earlier this week, President Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian President Scott Morrison signed the AUKUS defense pact. The move is widely seen as an attempt to counter China’s growing influence in the Asian sphere. Under the deal, the US will share the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines with Australia. The US will also establish a larger military presence off the coast of Australia. Some US allies have not welcomed the news. France in particular had a 50-year, multi-billion dollar submarine contract with Australia, which has now bitten off the dust. The reaction in the EU has generally been mixed. Many European leaders see the need to keep China under control, but also see China as an important trading partner. This and other recent world developments have prompted calls from EU officials for the bloc to build its military presence on the world stagewith In the UK, critics fear the new pact could drag Britain into a possible US-led war with China. China has also accused the US, Britain and Australia of embracing a “Cold War mentality”. In recent years, China has been aggressively claiming the territorial waters of its neighbors, in violation of international maritime law. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: AUKUS Pact, Australia, China, Climate Change, European Union, Illinois, International News, National News, Natural Disasters, New Albany MS, Northeast Mississippi News, Sequoia National Park, Texas Abortion Law, TEXAS Act, United Kingdom, American news, wildfires, world news

