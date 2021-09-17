The International Document supports efforts to help Ida – The Bogalusa Daily News





The International Document is donating $ 100,000 to support disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Ida, supporting the following organizations through critical disaster relief assistance along the Gulf Coast and storm-affected areas: Southeastern Louisiana United Way.

America’s response food Ida. In addition to these disaster relief grants, the plant took other immediate measures to alleviate post-storm needs, including activating the Employee Assistance Fund to help team members whose homes were damaged, and providing gas assistance and diesel for factory and box factory workers. Hurricane Ida left our community with many challenges, including power outages and gas shortages, said Kalisa Hyman, the plant’s communications manager. In addition to the need for gas to get to work, many of our team members were running generators at home. The mill realized this need and how difficult it had become to purchase gas in long queues and empty pumps and was in a unique position to be able to provide gas assistance to its team members. The International Document is proud to be a force for good and addresses this critical need in our community, Hyman said. Each year, International Paper provides more than $ 10 million to support thousands of charities in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit online at www.ipgiving.com.

