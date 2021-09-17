Researchers from the global south are under-represented in development research





Research on economic issues related to developing countries is led primarily by researchers based in the global north, according to an analysis of nearly 25,000 papers. The findings show that although many studies focus on countries or regions in the global south, researchers based there have been heavily underrepresented in the literature for decades. Economists analyzed data for journal articles, citations, and conference presentations on development and research policy development. They found that only 16% of the 24,894 articles published in 20 high-profile development journals between 1990 and 2019 were written by global-based researchers, compared with 73% commissioned by researchers in the global north and 11% who were collaborations between scholars in the north and south (see under-represented in research). The work is published in Applied Economics Papers1with We know there are structural barriers in the world, says co-author Grieve Chelwa, an economist now at New School in New York City. But once you start quantifying it systematically, the gravity of the problem really comes home.





Within a subset of 15,117 items explicitly focused on one country or region in the global south, Chelwa and his team found that 62% were commissioned by researchers based in the global north. Southern scholars were also not represented among article citations and among presenters at international development conferences. The team defined southern scholars as those working at a university or organization based in any Latin American, Asian, or African country, including the Middle East, while northern scholars were defined as those based elsewhere, including North American countries, or Europe and Australia Me While the south is under-represented internationally in many areas, it is a particularly painful point in development research, given that the location of such work is in the south itself, says Themrise Khan, an independent development practitioner and researcher. in Karachi, Pakistan. Constant problem The results echo the findings from previous research. A 2016 study in European Journal of Development Research, for example, it was found that only 14% of the authors in a sample of development documents published between 2012 and 2014 were based in developing countries2with It is definitely a problem that this situation does not seem to have changed much in recent years, says Zaakhir Asmal, an economist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. Limited access to funding and research opportunities in some countries, and the migration of researchers from the global south to the global north, may partly explain the north’s dominance in development studies, Chelwa says. But he and other development researchers who spoke natures the news team suspects that the exclusion and exploitation of south-based global researchers may also contribute. It is relatively common to contribute significantly to [global north-based] authors, for example because they are not so familiar with datasets [or] other local details, only to be rewarded with a line in gratitude instead of co-authorship, says economist Gustavo Britto at the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Chelwa says in the future he would like to see more collaborations between scholars in the global north and south based on equal partnerships, as well as increasing the representation of academics from the global south on the editorial boards of journals.

