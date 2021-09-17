JSC activates the level of the next growth plan due to the escalation of COVID-19 cases





Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is moving to its next level of growth plans due to the rapid escalation of COVID-19 pressures on hospitals in the province. The Emergency Operations Center JSC said it has instructed management and care teams to activate the second phase of growth plans, including a temporary slowdown in election procedures. Read more: Saskatchewan brings mandatory masks, vaccination test comes on October 1st We have reached a critical point and are now on the verge of the biggest test our healthcare system has faced since the pandemic began, JSC chief executive Scott Livingstone said in a statement Friday. Teams are asked to support the ability of health care systems to maintain services to those at greatest risk, ensuring that JSCs can support testing and tracking contacts to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The story goes down the ad The directive sets new growth targets for intensive care and hospital capacity, including upgrading the intensive care unit from a base of 79 beds to 175 beds. JSC said this is to accommodate a new forecast of 125 ICU COVID-19 patients by providing capacity for 50 non-COVID-19 patients. It will also increase capacity across the province to provide care for 350 non-ICU COVID-19 patients out of 255. Read more: Saskatchewan Health Chief Medical Officer on COVID-19 burning, protest Livingstone said the pressure felt by the provincial health care system is a direct result of the ongoing pandemic of the unvaccinated. The result is that many Saskatchewan residents will now go without the health services they need to maintain their quality of life, he said, and urged everyone to get vaccinated. To act differently means risk making a choice for all Saskatchewan residents if emergency and critical services will be there for them when they need them. The directive also requires teams to focus support on COVID-19 care while continuing to support emergency care, cancer treatments and procedures, and cases considered urgent over the next six weeks. The story goes down the ad The JSC said criteria are being set to determine which procedures will be temporarily discontinued and those affected patients will be contacted. Growth plans will require patient transfers, and JSC said individuals may be transferred to facilities that may not match their preferences or be close to their home. Staff are also being deployed to areas of the province facing urgent and urgent care requests to provide immediate assistance and capacity escalation. The JSC said the teams will work to implement load-level processes within and across all acute care and ICU locations in the province.















