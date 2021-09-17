The United Nations warns of catastrophic paths with current climate commitments





Even if all countries deliver on the emission promises they have made to address climate change, the global average temperature is set to rise 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, a catastrophic level in a new report by United Nations. the climate agency was released on friday. This level of warming is likely to exacerbate the types of extreme fires, droughts and floods witnessed in recent months and years, increase the frequency of deadly heat waves worldwide, and threaten coastal cities with rising sea levels. United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called it a catastrophic road. The results represent a country-by-country summary of the climate promises made so far under the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015 and created to avert the worst consequences of global warming. The report was released ahead of the annual meeting of presidents and prime ministers for the United Nations General Assembly next week, where climate change is likely to be one of the major global issues, and the day when President Joseph R. Biden Jr. brought together some world leaders for a virtual meeting set up to push countries to make even more ambitious climate promises.

Perhaps tougher, the report showed the huge gap between what scientific consensus requires world leaders to do and what they have been willing to do so far. Global warming emissions are set to increase by 16 percent this decade from 2010 levels although recent scientific research suggests they should be reduced by at least a quarter by 2030 to avoid impacts. worst of global warming.

Governments are letting their interests be called climate shocks, rather than serving the global community, Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said in a statement. Together, nearly 200 countries around the world have made voluntary promises to reduce or slow down global warming emissions in the years since the signing of the Paris Agreement. Several countries have since raised their commitments as set out in the terms of the agreement, including some of the world ‘s largest issuers, such as the United States, Britain and the European Union. But new promises are still missing from China, which currently produces most of the greenhouse gas emissions, as well as Saudi Arabia and India, both major economies with significant climate footprint.

All those promises, taken together, are far less than needed to limit the rise in global temperature to levels that would avert the worst effects of warming, the report confirms. When reached in 2015, the Paris Agreement set a target of limiting the average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius. Since then, due to advances in research, the scientific consensus is that growth should be limited to 1.5 degrees; beyond that threshold, there is a much greater potential for devastating consequences, such as widespread crop failures and polar ice collapse. The timing of the synthesis report, as it is called, is as important as its content. The next round of international climate talks, scheduled to take place in Glasgow, are just six weeks away and there is still uncertainty about who can attend given travel restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It is unclear whether some of the world’s largest economies, including China, Russia, India and Brazil, will announce new climate promises. On Monday, Mr. Guterres is scheduled to host another meeting, which also aims to encourage all countries to keep their climate promises and encourage rich countries to keep their promise to help poorer countries cope with the impacts of change. of climate. A separate analysis released this week by the Washington-based Institute of World Resources found that The 20 largest economies in the world are major to slow global climate change. 20 economies contribute 75 percent of global emissions.

